My abusive stepfather made the best salsa. Why I've reclaimed the recipe as my own

From the ages of 13 to 22, I was stalked and harassed by an anonymous predator. This person hacked my email, sent me explicit packages and even broke into my apartment to steal my lingerie and diaries. For years, I lived in terror, not knowing who would do this to me or why. Finally, after nearly a decade of mystery, the truth came out: The perpetrator of these disturbing actions was my own stepfather. (I told my story on TODAY in 2019.)

My now-former stepfather has been in prison for these and other crimes for 14 years. (He also bankrupted my mom, stole hundreds of thousands from his financial planning clients and possessed child pornography.) In the intervening years, I've more or less succeeded in putting him out of my mind. Although I talk openly about him, he doesn’t fill my thoughts and I don’t dwell on memories of him.

But not too long ago, I stumbled across his old prized homemade salsa recipe — one our family used to beg him to make for parties and get-togethers. All the memories of this particular food came flooding back: poolside hangouts over a big bowl of chips and salsa with my cousins, New Year’s Eve appetizer spreads, Fourth of July celebrations dipping and crunching under the light of fireworks.

Being a food writer (and all-around food lover), I couldn't resist making the salsa for myself. And lo and behold, it was every bit as amazing as I remembered. The zesty flavor combo of fresh tomato, cilantro and onion and the minced pico de gallo-like texture remained as irresistible as they were in my adolescence.

My version of my former stepfather's salsa. Courtesy Sarah Garone

But despite the perfection of Gary’s Famous Salsa, making it brought up some conflicting emotions. Sure, it was restaurant-quality, but I had to wonder: If I included this recipe in my own cooking repertoire, would it always remind me of the horrors of my stepfather’s covert harassment? Could I ever look at its jewel-toned blend of veggies without flashing back to the pain of my past?

After giving it some thought, I came to a decision. Instead of thinking of this delicious dip as the sole property of my abuser, perhaps I could make it my own. I never had many family recipes passed down to me, so maybe this one could be a “family” recipe in the truest, rawest sense: one that bears the scars of my past, but reveals my resilience, too. That’s the kind of recipe I’d like to pass down to my own children.