Strange flavors of ice cream are nothing new — in the past few years, we've seen everything from savory spinach to fiery Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

But a new brightly colored ice cream feels totally out of the box. That's because it looks like it should be squeezed from a bottle ... of mustard.

To celebrate National Mustard Day (because, yes, that is indeed a thing) French’s has come out with its very own ice cream flavor. It's tangy, sweet and very, very yellow.

French's Mustard

This limited-edition ice cream was developed in partnership with Coolhaus Ice Cream, a Los Angeles-based creamery that specializes in unique ice cream sandwiches. French's new flavor will be served with a pretzel cookie (because pretzels go with mustard, duh) and will be available in New York City and Los Angeles starting Thursday, August 1.

“As lovers of sweet-meets-savory, pure ingredients and unique creations, we are incredibly excited to be collaborating with French’s Mustard in creating this one-of-a-kind product,” Coolhaus CEO and founder Natasha Case said in a statement. “It’s been so fun to explore this classic condiment in a whole new way and create an unforgettable thoughtfully-crafted ice cream flavor with an all-American taste.”

Mustard ice cream might not be an instant classic but some people on social media seem cautiously optimistic about the new offering.

But plenty more just think the flavor combo is disturbing and want the whole thing to go away.

What kind of psychopath would think to create mustard ice cream? — Brad G (@Bradg2961) July 31, 2019

Who would desecrate ice cream with mustard flavoring???



Oh course, I can't stand mustard to begin with, but who wants mustard ice cream??? — By His Grace (@USInGodWeTrust) July 31, 2019

Love it or hate it, French's mustard ice cream will be available at Coolhaus’ location in Culver City, California, from August 2-4 and August 9-11. New Yorkers will have access to a French’s Mustard Ice Cream truck roaming the city on August 1 and 2, before it heads to the Hamptons on August 3, which is mustard's official national holiday.

Stops in New York City include Rockefeller Center, Columbus Circle and Madison Square Park.