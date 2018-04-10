Scared to snack! Moviegoers too afraid to eat during 'A Quiet Place'

share tweet pin email

John Krasinki's horror flick, "A Quiet Place," is winning rave reviews among critics and audiences across the country.

But the intense nature of the film has caused a big problem for some moviegoers: they're too afraid to eat their snacks.

For those unfamiliar with the plot, the gist of the movie is that the world is overrun by terrifying predators with ultra-sensitive hearing, so making even the tiniest sound is enough to get you killed.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Horror hit 'A Quiet Place' has moviegoers afraid to make a peep Play Video - 2:30 Horror hit 'A Quiet Place' has moviegoers afraid to make a peep Play Video - 2:30

Plenty of people have taken to Twitter to declare that they were too scared to eat during the flick because it's just that scary — or they were really self-conscious in front of other people in theater — and ended up wasting money on pricey snacks.

âA Quiet Placeâ



or âHow Self-Conscious Can We Make You About Every Tiny Sound You Make in A Movie Theater with 100 Strangers All Trying to Eat Popcorn At the Same Time?â



directed by John Krasinski — jb (@jacob__burns) April 7, 2018

anytime I tried biting into my reeseâs pieces while watching A Quiet Place I felt like I was risking the safety of the theater — nathan zed//kali uchis stan (@NathanZed) April 8, 2018

Trying to eat popcorn during A Quiet Place was exhausting pic.twitter.com/A5L537NBOa — dane cardiel (@danecardiel) April 8, 2018

Eating nachos in "A Quiet Place" was more embarrassing than I thought — Geordie Green (@lobotron2084) April 10, 2018

If you choose to go see The Quiet Place, I donât recommend purchasing any snacks because itâs so quiet in the theater youâll feel too uncomfortable to eat. At least thatâs how I felt. — Bill Ponderosa (@briannaaleee) April 9, 2018

Yâall better not get pop corn when you watch âA Quiet Placeâ. Youâll be wasting your money, your not gonna eat any. — Hunter Cripps (@HunterCripps97) April 8, 2018

But, of course, not everyone is abstaining from chowing down on popcorn, nachos and more.

On the flip side, dozens of annoyed theater-goers are biting back at others who had the audacity to eat during the mostly-silent flick, claiming the loud chewers ruined their experience.

Yeah if you have popcorn/nachos when you go and watch A Quiet Place, youâre a jerk — natalieholt1982 (@natalieholt1982) April 9, 2018

âA Quiet Placeâ was the hardest film to eat popcorn in EVER. Was getting the death stare from people in the first 10 mins when I was munching out so I gave up and only ate during the loud bits of which there were like 4 mins of — Daniel Howlett (@DanielHowlett) April 9, 2018

I watched A Quiet Place tonight. I noticed that everyone slowly stopped eating their popcorn, so they wouldn't be making any noise. People started breathing quieter too. — Ashton (@Tasceal) April 10, 2018

Saw a quiet place. Was really good apart from some dude loudly eating nachos for the first 20 min. The movie is (you guessed it) quiet so we all could hear every mash of his chewing. — A taco (@ASneakyTaco) April 10, 2018

Maybe the hungry, the scared and the annoyed can come together for a decent culinary compromise. If you're heading out to see "A Quiet Place" and your tummy is rumbling, perhaps consider a nice, pillowy-soft giant soft pretzel?