Scared to snack! Moviegoers too afraid to eat during 'A Quiet Place'

John Krasinki's horror flick, "A Quiet Place," is winning rave reviews among critics and audiences across the country.
But the intense nature of the film has caused a big problem for some moviegoers: they're too afraid to eat their snacks.
For those unfamiliar with the plot, the gist of the movie is that the world is overrun by terrifying predators with ultra-sensitive hearing, so making even the tiniest sound is enough to get you killed.
Horror hit 'A Quiet Place' has moviegoers afraid to make a peepPlay Video - 2:30
Horror hit 'A Quiet Place' has moviegoers afraid to make a peepPlay Video - 2:30
Plenty of people have taken to Twitter to declare that they were too scared to eat during the flick because it's just that scary — or they were really self-conscious in front of other people in theater — and ended up wasting money on pricey snacks.
But, of course, not everyone is abstaining from chowing down on popcorn, nachos and more.
On the flip side, dozens of annoyed theater-goers are biting back at others who had the audacity to eat during the mostly-silent flick, claiming the loud chewers ruined their experience.
Maybe the hungry, the scared and the annoyed can come together for a decent culinary compromise. If you're heading out to see "A Quiet Place" and your tummy is rumbling, perhaps consider a nice, pillowy-soft giant soft pretzel?