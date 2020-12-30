Move over, Peeps. Reese's reveals new marshmallow peanut butter cups for Easter

With the new year just days away and snow-covered streets across much of the country, it’s hard to imagine that spring will be here any time soon. But sunshine and flowers are just a few months away and the first new holiday candies of 2021 have started to make their appearance!

Hershey’s recently announced their candy releases for Valentine’s Day and Easter, and Reese's Mallow-Top Peanut Butter Cups made their debut. Perfect for the chocolate-loving Peeps fan, Reese's is adding marshmallow flavor to the classic peanut butter and chocolate duo.

"This Easter, our star is the Reese's Mallow-Top Peanut Butter Cup," said Michael Reese, senior brand manager, in a statement. "We've reimagined the classic Reese's Cup by combining the top Easter flavors, milk chocolate, marshmallow and delicious Reese's peanut butter, all into one amazing cup. Yes, it's as good as it sounds."

The marshmallow-topped treats come in 9.6-ounce snack packs for $3.69, 1.2-ounce regular size for $.99 and a 2.4-ounce king size for $1.59.

These seasonal treats will be available nationwide this spring, for a limited time along with other new additions to the Valentine’s Day and Easter candy lineup, including Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Build-A-Bunny, Reese’s Big Box O’ Love, and Hershey’s Meltaway Roses.

There’s some that believe that when it comes to Reese’s, any Reese’s is a good idea, and that’s led to all sorts of creativity from the brand in keeping flavors fun and interesting while also paying tribute to the classic flavor we all know and love.