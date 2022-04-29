IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

30 sweet Mother’s Day gifts you can find on Amazon — starting at $10

36 Mother's Day desserts for the sweetest Sunday

Make mom feel extra-special with a dessert make from scratch.

Trisha Yearwood makes an old-fashioned strawberry shortcake

May 6, 202105:22
By Erica Chayes Wida

Once the gifts are purchased and the cards are made, all that's left to complete the ultimate Mother's Day celebration is the food — which, let's face it, may really be the most important thing of all.

Whether the mama bear in your life is all for a serious breakfast in bed spread, prefers sitting around a beautiful table with loved ones for brunch or wants all the attention on a lavish dinner, dessert is key. And honestly, this special occasion is about spoiling, so no one is judging if the family makes cake for breakfast. It is, after all, the most important meal of the day.

Now, finding the right dessert for Mother's Day is an important task. And if you, dear reader, have been tasked with it, it's necessary to first choose the approach. Is Mom someone who appreciates an elaborate cake or does she want something simple and nostalgic? Does she love chocolate? Caramel? Delicate fruits? Warm seasonings? Something sweet and milky? All of the above? Whichever her preference, we've got you covered.

Ready to impress mom to pieces? Take a scroll through our list of decadent, delicious and delightful desserts in honor of the people who are sweet enough to give us life.

Pies, puddings and parfaits

Salted Caramel Mocha Chess Pie
Maya-Camille Broussard
Get The Recipe

Salted Caramel Mocha Chess Pie

Maya-Camille Broussard

Salty caramel sauce made from heavenly ingredients like brown sugar, cream and vanilla seep into this smooth, gooey pie. With cocoa, espresso, buttermilk and other sweet notes, this pie has a flavor combination no one can resist.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp

Siri Daly

Rhubarb thrives in springtime and adds the perfect sweet, colorful touch to berry crisps. With its vibrant pink stalks cooked into the warm juices of strawberries and a sugary topping, it's a perfect Mother's Day dessert.

Quick Coffee-Chocolate Mousse
Clodagh McKenna
Get The Recipe

Quick Coffee-Chocolate Mousse

Clodagh McKenna

This will become a go-to dessert when you have very little time to make anything, but still want to give everyone a treat. These take just 15 minutes to prepare and 15 minutes to chill, and you can make them a day ahead.

Gelatin Delight Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Gelatin Delight Salad

Dylan Dreyer

Straight out of the 1960s, this gelatin dish was a staple at Dylan Dreyer's childhood table, served as a side dish to savory mains. It's ideal for a special occasion and can certainly stand alone as a dessert for moms craving a dose of nostalgia.

Quick Strawberry 'Shortcake'
Katie Stilo
Get The Recipe

Quick Strawberry 'Shortcake'

Lidia Bastianich

This recipe is so easy to assemble, uses any fruit in season and you can flavor it with any liquor you like. It's a light, bright, perfectly portioned way to end a meal.

Bananas Foster
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Bananas Foster

Millie Peartree

"This is a Southern staple. Who doesn't like something sweet at the end of the meal? It reminds me of the first time I had it with my mom and sister in New Orleans," says Millie Peartree. "Whether served with pound cake and ice cream or frozen yogurt, it is the perfect closer to any meal."

Purple Plum Torte
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Purple Plum Torte

Amanda Hesser

This torte happily lives up to its billing as one of The New York Times archives' most requested recipes. It's crusty and light, with deep wells of slackened, sugar-glazed plums. It may very well be a nearly perfect recipe. There are only eight ingredients, all of which, except for the plums, you probably already have in your kitchen.

Sheinelle's Grandma's Strawberry Jell-O Salad
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sheinelle's Grandma's Strawberry Jell-O Salad

Sheinelle Jones

"This recipe just reminds me of family getting together. My grandma makes this, and we eat it as a salad and as a dessert 'cause it's so yummy," says Sheinelle Jones. "The sweet strawberries, tropical pineapple, tangy sour cream and crunchy nuts cover all the flavor and texture bases you want in a great dish."

Melissa Clark's Key Lime Cream Pie
Mike Smith / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Melissa Clark's Key Lime Cream Pie

Melissa Clark

Key lime pies are an iconic American dessert. But they're not always so easy to make. They've got to be decadent but light, cool and creamy … and this one has it all!

Banana Pudding
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Banana Pudding

Elizabeth Chambers Hammer

This pudding is incredibly easy and perfect for any event, from an Easter brunch to a summertime cookout. It looks stunning when presented in a footed-glass trifle dish, so everyone can see the lovely layers. The best part? It can be made ahead and refrigerated — and it may be even more delicious the next day.

Mother's Day cakes

Tiramisu Cake
Nathan R. Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Tiramisu Cake

Alejandra Ramos

Turn a simple box mix into an elegant tiramisu-inspired cake with hints of espresso, chocolate and rum. This cake is frosted naked-style for a trendy rustic dessert that requires no special decorating skills. A finish of chocolate shavings or a dusting of cocoa powder gives it an effortlessly elegant look.

Lemon and Blackcurrant Stripe Cake
Peden + Munk (C) 2017 / Sweet: Desserts from London's Ottolenghi
Get The Recipe

Lemon and Blackcurrant Stripe Cake

Yotam Ottolenghi

The combination of tart lemon and sweet, dark berries coupled with the rich buttercream frosting make this a refreshing yet decadent dessert. Black currents may not always be easy to get hold of, but blackberries (or frozen mixed berries) will work just was well to get the bright color. When you slice into it, everyone will undoubtedly be impressed.

One-Bowl Olive Oil Cake
Katie Stilo
Get The Recipe

One-Bowl Olive Oil Cake

Lidia Bastianich

This is a recipe that Lidia Bastianich's grandmother used to make. It's simple, delicious and can be dressed up in any number of ways — including with poached or sautéed fruit.

Gluten-Free Carrot Cake with Vegan Cream Cheese Frosting
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Gluten-Free Carrot Cake with Vegan Cream Cheese Frosting

Laurel Gallucci

Accommodate everyone's dietary needs with this gluten-free carrot cake that's just lightly sweetened and has the perfect amount of spice. To make the recipe vegan, use a blend of chia seeds and flaxseeds instead of eggs to make the batter. For the best appearance and texture, wait to make the frosting until a few hours before serving and frost the cake no more than an hour before serving.

Red Velvet Layer Cake
Courtesy Milk Bar
Get The Recipe

Red Velvet Layer Cake

Christina Tosi

The bold color contrast of rich, deep-red velvet cake layers and frosting make this cake as appealing to look at as it is to eat. Red velvet frosting and chocolate cheesecake frosting make this one of the most indulgent cakes ever. Up the ante even more with chocolate cookie crumbs on top.

Coconut Bliss Cake
SETON ROSSINI / Sweet Envy: Deceptively Easy Desserts, Designed to Steal the Show
Get The Recipe

Coconut Bliss Cake

Seton Rossini

This recipe is a deconstruction of the Almond Joy, reassembled in the best possible way. One bite of this cake, coated in a decadent chocolate fudge sauce and adorned in almonds, and you’ll be hooked. It’s the fabulous little candy all grown up.

Chocolate Cake
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chocolate Cake

Craig Strong

Coffee is Craig Stone's secret ingredient for making chocolate cake super moist and flavorful. It makes the chocolate taste even more deep and rich. It's also surprisingly easy to prepare and is sure to make a big impression.

Sorbet Cake
Getty Images
Get The Recipe

Sorbet Cake

Alex Guarnaschelli

Spumoni is an Italian layered dessert that consists of a few flavors of ice cream (often pistachio, strawberry and vanilla to represent the colors of the Italian flag). This version made with sorbet is festive, colorful and above all, tasty and refreshing. It's a good, no-bake cake with some dramatic flair for special occasions in spring and summer.

Martha Stewart's Mile High Salted-Caramel Chocolate Cake
Courtesy Clarkson Potter
Get The Recipe

Martha Stewart's Mile High Salted-Caramel Chocolate Cake

Martha Stewart

For chocolate-loving mamas, this cake from Martha Stewart is truly, madly and deeply chocolaty. Pools of rich salted caramel separate layers of chocolate cake, and are then swathed with dark chocolate frosting and sprinkled with flaky salt. Prep the wondrous cake layers and caramel up to three days before assembling (chilling actually improves the texture for stacking), which makes it look effortless.

One-Bowl Carrot Cake
Vallery Lomas
Get The Recipe

One-Bowl Carrot Cake

Vallery Lomas

This one bowl, one-layer carrot cake is the perfect mix-and-bake dessert for novices and skilled bakers alike. It's packed full of flavor from cozy spices like cinnamon and vanilla, and it's also got texture from toasty nuts.

Coconut Macaroon and Lime Cheesecake
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Coconut Macaroon and Lime Cheesecake

John Whaite

The trick to an utterly delicious macaroon base is to combine the coconut with melted marshmallows before baking. Since marshmallows are a great setting agent, you can use them for the filling, too, so there is no need to bake it again. The zesty lime curd adds just the right amount of tanginess to create a perfectly balanced dessert.

Old-Fashioned Strawberry Shortcake
Courtesy Trisha Yearwood
Get The Recipe

Old-Fashioned Strawberry Shortcake

Trisha Yearwood

Trisha Yearwood is a big fan of salty and sweet mixed together. "My grandmother Lizzie Paulk often used biscuits in place of pastry in her recipes," she says. "Nowadays, most people use angel food cake or pound cake for this dessert, but I like the old-fashioned mix of the not-so-sweet biscuit with the sweetness of the strawberries and the whipped cream. I serve this dessert in the summer with fresh-picked berries from our local strawberry farm."

Lemon Velvet Cake
Zach Pagano / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Lemon Velvet Cake

April Anderson

This sunny cake takes red velvet from fall to spring with a lemony makeover. It's great for celebrating the warming weather and end of winter. Instead of a stately layer cake this recipe can be turned into 24 cute, individual cupcakes, too.

Lemon Flower Cake
Courtney Rich
Get The Recipe

Lemon Flower Cake

Courtney Rich

When you want to capture all the vibrant colors and fresh flavors of spring in every sweet bite, this is the cake to make for Mom. The festive flowers and lemon-scented cake and frosting make it bright, citrusy and delicious.

Cinnamon Roll Pound Cake
Jocelyn Delk Adams
Get The Recipe

Cinnamon Roll Pound Cake

Jocelyn Delk Adams

This cake is a tribute to good ol’-fashioned gooey rolls, soft and full like fluffy pillows, piping hot out of the oven, entwined with ribbons of spiced cinnamon sugar, sticky with dripping cream cheese icing. Imagine a moist pound cake with a buttery cinnamon swirl dancing through the batter like a ballerina. Then, top that with the notorious cream cheese icing cinnamon rolls are known for.

Cookies, bars and other confections

Joanna Gaines' Strawberry Shortcake
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Joanna Gaines' Strawberry Shortcake

Joanna Gaines

"My husband's favorite way to eat biscuits is with jam and gravy, but mine is in strawberry shortcake," says Joanna Gaines. "This classic doesn't need much of an introduction, but if you've never had sweetened ripe strawberries spooned over soft, buttery biscuits with homemade whipped cream, you're in for a real treat."

Melissa Clark's Fresh Any Fruit Tart
Mike Smith / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Melissa Clark's Fresh Any Fruit Tart

Melissa Clark

During spring and summer, you can bet on an abundance of fresh fruit. Instead of letting extra stone fruits and berries go to waste, put them to use in this delicious tart. The flavors will blend together seamlessly and mom will definitely be impressed.

Raspberry Meringues
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Raspberry Meringues

Joanne Chang

Meringue clouds are light as air and adding raspberry takes them to another level, both aesthetically and flavor-wise. The berries help balance the meringue, which is basically like crispy sugar, from being too sweet, too.

Carrot Cake Cookie Sandwiches with Cream Cheese Frosting
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Carrot Cake Cookie Sandwiches with Cream Cheese Frosting

Alejandra Ramos

These soft cookie sandwiches are packed with all the same flavors as a slice of cream cheese-frosted carrot cake in an easy handheld package that's perfect for serving mom as she reclines in bed or on the porch.

Strawberry Shortcake Caramel Snaps
Milk Bar
Get The Recipe

Strawberry Shortcake Caramel Snaps

Christina Tosi

With one delicious formula — crunchy cookie base, layered with a flavor center (caramel, peanut butter, jam, marshmallows — you name it!), a crunchy/sandy layer (like small crackers, mini pretzels, anything delicious and crumbly/broken up), chocolate coating and a textural topping (like crushed nuts, candies, etc.) — you can get super creative and dream up a snap that has a personalized flavor story.

Potato Chip and Bacon Brownies
Courtesy Ben Fink
Get The Recipe

Potato Chip and Bacon Brownies

Trisha Yearwood

If ever there was a day to indulge and be spoiled, it's Mother's Day! Help Mom enjoy the irresistible combination of salty, crunchy chips and bacon pieces and rich, luscious chocolate. Sliced up into brownie bars, these will make the whole family feel grateful to be alive!

Flowerpot Brownies
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Flowerpot Brownies

Jocelyn Delk Adams

Jocelyn Delk Adams loves serving these flowerpot brownies. They can be tailored to any spring gathering, from Easter to birthdays, and are also perfect for Mother's Day, gifted with a pretty plant or adorned with personalized notes of love and gratitude.

Duff Goldman's Brown-Butter Blondies
Harald Walker / Alamy Stock Photo / Alamy Stock Photo
Get The Recipe

Duff Goldman's Brown-Butter Blondies

Duff Goldman

Duff Goldman swears by this versatile recipe and it's the one he uses for the blondies at all of his bakeries. They're buttery, sweet and made from just seven easy-to-find ingredients.

No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Bars
Carrie Parente
Get The Recipe

No-Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Bars

Carrie Parente

These bars are rich, creamy, satisfying and taste better than any store-bought peanut butter cup we've ever had. You can use crushed pretzels instead of graham crackers, if you like. Serve 'em straight from the fridge so they don't get too soft.

Hoda's Mom's Baklava
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Hoda's Mom's Baklava

Sami Kotb

"Sure, spending time with family and friends is great, but we all know that one of the best parts of the holidays is eating sweet, butter-laden treats," says Hoda Kotb. "My mom, Sami, always made flaky, nutty, syrupy baklava for special occasions and it remains one of my all-time favorite indulgences."

Lemon, Lime and Earl Grey Sablés
Samantha Seneviratne
Get The Recipe

Lemon, Lime and Earl Grey Sablés

Samantha Seneviratne

These uniquely flavored, elegant cookies are astonishingly simple to make and taste truly special. And you can make the dough well in advance and freeze it. Even the baked cookies freeze well. We love a recipe that can be prepped ahead.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is an award-winning journalist, food writer and recipe editor who helmed a local newspaper before joining TODAY's freelance team. A mother of two, she loves singing, collecting old vinyl and, of course, cooking. Erica is forever on a worldwide quest to find the best ham and cheese croissant and brainstorms best over a sauce pot of bubbling pasta sauce. Her work has been featured on BBC Travel, Saveur, Martha Stewart Living and PopSugar. Follow along on Instagram.