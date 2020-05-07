Make popovers for Mother's Day using stuff you probably have in your pantry

Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, founder of Bird Bakery, is stopping by TODAY (virtually, of course) to share a few of her favorite quick and easy Mother's Day recipes: cheesy spinach-and-artichoke popovers and her bakery's famous granola with dried cherries.

These cheesy popover cups are the perfect way to start the day. You get protein from the eggs, vitamins from the veggies and loads of rich, creamy deliciousness from the melty cheese and crisp bread crust.

Whether sprinkled on top of your favorite ice cream or combined with yogurt and fruit for a balanced breakfast, our granola is the perfect combination of salty and sweet. Guests order jars of it by the case, because it's so uniquely different. Brown sugar replaces white sugar and olive oil is used in place of butter to create a light crunch that makes it nearly impossible to resist.

