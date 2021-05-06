15 food freebies and restaurant deals for Mother's Day

Mothers and maternal figures always deserve to be celebrated, but Sunday, May 9, is also the day that many national restaurant chains appreciate mom with special deals and freebies.

Whether this means ordering brunch in a box or going out to enjoy an ice cream together, there’s a special food or treat perfect for every mom to enjoy this Mother’s Day.

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins’ new Floral Bouquet Cake is beautiful and sweet, just like mom. The cake has a lavender design, topped with a “Happy Mother’s Day” message and an ice cream cone bouquet of pastel frosting flowers. To celebrate mom, get $5 off your Mother’s Day cake purchase of $30 or more.

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen will be offering heart-shaped pizzas for no additional charge on Mother’s Day and will donate 20% of all purchases between May 3-6 to anyone who mentions Every Mother Counts, an organization that helps women around the world who are mothers survive, but also thrive. Those not dining in can order online at cpk.com and enter MOM20 at checkout.

Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick has an entire menu of dishes featuring over a dozen chicken salad flavors. On May 7 and May 8, buy one Quick Chick, get one free at all locations nationwide.

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

At The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, from May 7-9 from 2 pm until closing, mom gets a free beverage with a purchase of a regular or larger size latte or Iced blended drink. Go for a coffee after that big brunch!

Einstein Bros.

This popular bagel chain is offering guests a free 16 oz. orange juice and specialty mimosa recipe card when they purchase the Brunch Box for a mom in their life beginning on May 7 through May 17. In the box is everything mom needs for a special brunch at home, including six fresh-baked bagels, one tub of cream cheese, a farmhouse egg sandwich, two bacon & cheddar egg sandwiches, four twice-baked hash browns and four blueberry muffins.

Grubhub

The world is slowly creeping back to something closer to normal, but until then, some families may still feel more comfortable ordering takeout or delivery. This Mother’s Day, Grubhub is offering a $10 bonus card with any $15 gift card purchase from May 2 through May 9.

Hooters

Mom can sometimes be a bit spicy, and Hooters is celebrating that with 10 free Boneless Wings with the purchase of any 10 wings at participating locations nationwide on Sunday, May 9, in honor of Mother’s Day.

Jimmy John's

Is mom craving a giant sandwich? Jimmy Johns is offering $5 off orders of $20 or more with promo code 5OFF20 through June 13. Order must be placed online or via the Jimmy John's app.

Kolache Factory

Does mom love a good breakfast muffin? At Kolache Factory, buy one muffin, get one free on May 9. Excludes St. Louis location.

Marco’s Pizza

Marco’s is bringing back heart-shaped pizzas for $9.99 on Mother’s Day at select locations. No discount codes or coupons necessary.

PDQ

On Mother’s Day, mom can get a free small classic shake with any purchase at PDQ. This offer is valid at all PDQ restaurants, excluding arena, stadium, airport and test kitchen locations.

Pollo Campero

This chain is celebrating Mother’s Day by offering $10 off orders $50 or more with the code MAMA from Friday, May 7 through Monday, May 10 (Central America’s Mother’s Day).

TCBY

Mother’s Day is all about making mom’s day a little sweeter, and this year TCBY is celebrating Mother’s Day with a free cup (first 6-ounces) of frozen yogurt. The deal will run in-store only on May 9 at participating locations.

TGI Friday’s

TGI Fridays will be drinking to moms this Mother’s Day with half-priced bottles of wine. While there buying mom a drink, you may want to check out their rather mom-appropriate Sparkling Strawberry Henny cocktail, or the new Carlo’s Bakery Cookies & Cream Tsunami cake created by Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro. The half-priced wine deal starts May 3 and will last through May 9, at participating locations.

Turkey Hill

What is better than dinner for Mother’s Day? Dessert! Turkey Hill’s “Freeze the Moment” campaign begins on May 6 and offers entrants the opportunity to submit the moment they want to "freeze" at freezethemoment.net for the chance to win free a selection of ice cream prize packages.

