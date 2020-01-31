The Super Bowl is just around the corner and while many football fans are excited to see the San Francisco 49ers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs, others simply tune in for the over-the-top commercials and elaborate halftime performance. But what truly brings both people together on this big day is the opportunity to snack on delicious food.

On Thursday, Google released data on the most searched game-day foods, and while the spread might vary depending on where you live, there’s one thing that most Americans all seem to love: some type of dip.

The top five most-searched Super Bowl foods since 2004 are Buffalo chicken dip, seven-layer dip, chili, spinach artichoke dip, and taco dip.

The search engine also shared a breakdown of the most sought after Super Bowl recipes by state for this year, and there were quite a few surprising results.

Eighteen states truly still love dip. In Washington state, pizza dip (a savory combo of cream cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, marinara sauce and pepperoni) is king. Rotel dip, which is big in Alabama, is a simple dish made from canned Rotel tomatoes combined with processed cheese and ground meat.

Nine states apparently have a sweet tooth this year, preferring desserts over savory dishes, including cake, cupcakes, and cookies. Michigan and Iowa are clearly feeling the game day pride, with football cookies taking the top spot in those states.

Finger foods are also a popular choice for Super Bowl Sunday, with 11 states searching for appetizers like pigs in a blanket (North Carolina and Nevada) and jalapeño poppers (Illinois). Alaska is keeping things on the healthier side, with searches for paleo salmon cakes taking the top spot this year.

Surprisingly, chicken wings were only a most-searched item in just one place — Washington D.C., which isn't even a state. Despite this, Americans are still expected to eat a record 1.4 billion chicken wings this year during the Super Bowl, according to a report released by the National Chicken Council. That's a 2% increase over game day wing consumption in2019.

Four states (Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Indiana, Oklahoma) searched for meat-based main dishes, like pulled pork and sliders. Oklahomans really pull out all the stops, opting for pulled brisket.

The remaining nine states preferred cozy, comfort food classics, like chili (Minnesota, Georgia, South Carolina, Maryland, Connecticut, and Vermont), taco soup (Louisiana) and Swedish meatballs (Tennessee).

Google compiled its annual list based on Super Bowl-specific related recipe searches over the past week.