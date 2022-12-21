TODAY's 10 most popular recipes of 2022

As we look back on 2022, we can’t help but think of some of the most delicious meals we ate. From Melissa Ben-Ishay’s viral Green Goddess Salad to Ina Garten’s make-ahead mac and cheese, these 10 recipes were the ones that TODAY readers cooked time and time again.

Another thing that you loved to see? Healthy twists on classic comfort-food dishes. Take Kevin Curry’s Lightened-Up Chicken Alfredo, for example. Alfredo sauce is traditionally made with a combination of butter, heavy cream and Parmesan cheese. Curry, however, makes roasted cauliflower and purées it with almond milk, Parmesan and pasta water to create a silky alfredo-style sauce. The starch in the pasta water helps to thicken the sauce while the puréed cauliflower offers the body that you’d normally get from cream. He pairs the sauce with whole-wheat pasta, sautéed asparagus and lean chicken for a weeknight-friendly meal.

When you want to end with something sweet (which, for us, is every day), there’s Joy Bauer’s recipe for Key Lime Pie Bark. It has the lovely, luscious flavor you’ve come to know and love from south Florida’s signature dessert with protein-packed Greek yogurt for creaminess. It’s exactly what we want to snack on when a trip to the tropics isn’t always in the cards.

Celebrate the end of 2022 — and commence the new year — with these popular recipes from some of our favorite TODAY Food contributors.

This easy salad recipe is less about the greens and more about the dressing. But don’t let the lengthy ingredients list scare you away — it couldn’t be simpler to make. In a blender, add fresh spinach, basil, nutritional yeast, lemon juice, walnuts, rice vinegar, two types of alliums and olive oil; blend together until the dairy-free dressing is totally homogenous and super creamy.

Get ready for game day with these oven-baked sliders — no outdoor grilling or tailgating necessary. Ground beef is dressed up with cream cheese, onions and steak seasoning; the mixture is spread across Hawaiian rolls, baked quickly and served pull-apart-style.

There’s not an easier — or more delicious — hot dog recipe than this one, which hails from Walter’s Hot Dog Stand, a 100-year-old institution in New York’s Westchester County. Hot dogs are grilled split-side down and tucked into a buttered bun. Of course, they’re not complete without a trio of signature toppings: spicy mustard, sauerkraut and relish.

Looking for an easier, no-bake approach to baking a Key lime pie? This is it. Combine Greek yogurt, honey, and the zest and juice of Key limes in a bowl, then spread the mixture evenly over graham crackers. Let the bark chill in the freezer for a few hours, then slice and serve.

We published a lot of macaroni and cheese recipes in 2022 but our readers’ favorite was, by far, this make-ahead version from Ina Garten. Homemade mac and cheese is a labor of love to prepare so it’s no surprise that you couldn’t get enough of this time-saving recipe.

This vegan chili recipe was introduced back in January and consistently proved to be one of our most popular recipes ever. The combination of sweet potatoes, black beans, fire-roasted tomatoes and quinoa bring heft to every bite.

Get back to basics with this recipe that teaches you how to roast every kind of vegetable, from fresh to frozen. Here, you’ll also find a guide that walks you through how to prep different types of vegetables and the optimal cooking time for each.

Learn how to make this Irish classic with this eight-ingredient recipe. “It’s a fairly bland kind of bread, like a biscuit or a scone, so it’s really best with cold Irish butter and coffee or tea,” says TODAY's Dylan Dreyer.

When zucchini is at its peak in summer, we want to use it every which way. Here, it’s used two ways: Half is roasted and tossed with cooked pasta, while the other half is sautéed with onions and garlic, then puréed with fresh basil, lemon juice and starchy pasta water to make a sauce.

If you want to make this dairy-free recipe totally vegan, use plant-based Parmesan cheese and swap tofu in place of chicken (or just leave it out altogether).