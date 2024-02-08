IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Big game essentials: Snack helmets, up to 50% off BaubleBar, more

Molly Yeh uses almond milk to add creaminess to Super Bowl-worthy recipes

Add creaminess to almond butter cake, turkey sliders and white bean dip with almond milk.
/ Source: TODAY
By Molly Yeh

Television personality, cookbook author and restaurateur Molly Yeh is popping into the TODAY kitchen to make a few of her favorite recipes featuring deliciously dairy-free and protein-rich almond milk. She shows us how to prepare saucy turkey and spinach sliders with melty mozzarella cheese, an easy almond butter cake with strawberry jam glaze and creamy, garlicky white bean dip topped with chili oil.

(Sponsored by Silk.)

Creamy Roasted Garlic and White Bean Dip with Chili Oil
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Creamy Roasted Garlic and White Bean Dip with Chili Oil

Molly Yeh

I love to make this garlicy, creamy, refreshing dip for a casual snack, as a party-perfect appetizer or even as a meal served with a big slice of sourdough and a salad.

Sneaky, Saucy Turkey and Spinach Sliders
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Sneaky, Saucy Turkey and Spinach Sliders

Molly Yeh

I love that these cheesy, saucy sliders hide so much spinach in them! My kids have no idea they're actually eating healthy veggies and they gobble them up.

Easy, One-Bowl Almond Butter Cake
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Easy, One-Bowl Almond Butter Cake

Molly Yeh

I love this recipe because it's like a fancy peanut butter and jelly sandwich in cake form. It's also simple to assemble because the batter comes together in one bowl so you can't ask for an easier cake.

If you like those easy recipes, you should also try these:

Pretzel Challah Bagel Dogs
Molly Yeh

Get The Recipe

Pretzel Challah Bagel Dogs

Molly Yeh
Meatball-Stuffed Biscuits
Courtesy Molly Yeh

Get The Recipe

Meatball-Stuffed Biscuits

Molly Yeh
Molly Yeh