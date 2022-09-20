Make dinner memorable with Molly Baz's skirt steak and 'Cae Sal'

Food writer and recipe developer Molly Baz is joining the TODAY Food team to share a couple of her go-to entertaining recipes from her cookbook, "Cook This Book: Techniques That Teach and Recipes to Repeat." She shows us how to make pan-seared skirt steak with red chimichurri sauce and homemade Caesar salad with crispy croutons.

One of the thinnest cuts of beef out there, skirt steak was basically made for weeknight meals because of its quick-cooking nature. If you can't find skirt, flank steak will work just as well, although I prefer the marbling typical of skirt steak. Fat is flavor, after all. Regardless, the trick here is to preheat your pan until it is unfathomably hot, so the steak can achieve a good dark sear on the outside without overcooking on the inside. A small amount of sugar in the marinade helps expedite that process to ensure a deeply caramelized crust. The whole thing is topped with a bright, spicy, Argentinean-style red chimichurri sauce. Unlike the green version that's jam-packed with herbs, this one is made with both sweet and spicy peppers.

If you only knew the things I'd do for a Cae Sal. Or perhaps you already do. To call it my brand would be to grossly underrepresent what this salad means to me. It is the Greatest Salad of All Time (GSOAT). I've spent a lot of time thinking about, talking about, eating, considering and developing what I believe is the platonic ideal of a Caesar salad — crisp, cold romaine hearts, a thick peppery, garlicky dressing, lots and lots of Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, and enough lemon to make it all pop. And while technically you are going to have to make a mayonnaise from scratch in preparing this dressing, it's actually super-duper easy and not as prone to failure as you might think. Trust.

