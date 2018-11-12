Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Missy Robbins

Chef Missy Robbins is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share two of her favorite Italian recipes from her new restaurant Misi in Brooklyn, NY. She shows us how to make a simple and elegant fennel and celery salad and easy 3-ingredient pasta with butter and cheese.

The beauty of this salad is in its simplicity. Each ingredient has the chance to show off its full flavor and shine through.

All you need to make this incredibly easy and delicious pasta dish is 3 great ingredients and smart cooking techniques.

If you like those easy Italian recipes, you should also try these: