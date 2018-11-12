Get the latest from TODAY

By Missy Robbins

Chef Missy Robbins is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share two of her favorite Italian recipes from her new restaurant Misi in Brooklyn, NY. She shows us how to make a simple and elegant fennel and celery salad and easy 3-ingredient pasta with butter and cheese.

Fennel and Celery Salad

Missy Robbins

The beauty of this salad is in its simplicity. Each ingredient has the chance to show off its full flavor and shine through.

Missy Robbins' Fettuccine with Buffalo Butter and Parmigiano Reggiano
Evan Sung
Missy Robbins' Fettuccine with Buffalo Butter and Parmigiano Reggiano

Missy Robbins

All you need to make this incredibly easy and delicious pasta dish is 3 great ingredients and smart cooking techniques.

