Millie Peartree's Southern staples: Blackened chicken and bananas Foster

Millie Peartree makes two of her favorite Southern staples.

Cajun chicken and bananas foster: Try these soul food recipes with a twist

Feb. 22, 202205:28
/ Source: TODAY
By Millie Peartree

Chef Millie Peartree is joining TODAY to share recipes that prove Southern food can be flavorful, comforting and healthy, all at the same time. She shows us how to make blackened chicken with a collard green slaw and a lightened-up bananas Foster.

Blackened Chicken with Collard Green Slaw
Millie Peartree

This recipe is full of flavor and has ingredients you can find in any store. As much as I love fried food, blackened chicken is a wonderful alternative that has a slight crust from searing. And you still have that big, bold flavor that is synonymous with Southern food.

Bananas Foster
Millie Peartree

This is a Southern staple. Who doesn't like something sweet at the end of the meal? It reminds me of the first time I had it with my mom and sister in New Orleans. Whether served with pound cake and ice cream or frozen yogurt, it is the perfect closer to any meal.

Millie Peartree is a world-renowned chef and taste-maker who has spent the last decade perfecting her craft. It wasn’t until she entered her first baking contest that she realized her baking (and now culinary) talent would evolve into a successful and innovative culinary enterprise. Millie’s Cupcakes was her flagship business. Today, she is a respected A-list celebrity personal chef, former restaurateur and cupcake extraordinaire. Millie’s new adventure is to help children in need, as her motto is "I don’t have the most and I don’t have the least." She believes we must uplift and help one another because we never know when our time may come, and we may need some help.