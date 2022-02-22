Millie Peartree's Southern staples: Blackened chicken and bananas Foster

Chef Millie Peartree is joining TODAY to share recipes that prove Southern food can be flavorful, comforting and healthy, all at the same time. She shows us how to make blackened chicken with a collard green slaw and a lightened-up bananas Foster.

This recipe is full of flavor and has ingredients you can find in any store. As much as I love fried food, blackened chicken is a wonderful alternative that has a slight crust from searing. And you still have that big, bold flavor that is synonymous with Southern food.

This is a Southern staple. Who doesn't like something sweet at the end of the meal? It reminds me of the first time I had it with my mom and sister in New Orleans. Whether served with pound cake and ice cream or frozen yogurt, it is the perfect closer to any meal.

If you like those healthy recipes, you should also try these: