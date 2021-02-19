3 one-pot, soul-nourishing stews that will transport you to the South

Home cooking is near and dear to my heart. Growing up, my mother always used to make big, one-pot meals that we would eat for two days — sometimes three. Some days I was with the leftovers and other times I wasn’t, but the rule was always, "Eat what momma cooked, or go to bed hungry."

As I grew into a better relationship with food that was somewhat sustainable and purposeful, I knew I wanted to create dishes that were flavorful, hearty and simple, and could easily be repurposed into more meals. These recipes are the epitome of my childhood, remixed with my adult perspective on food. They're soul-nourishing meals that bring back strong, fond memories of family and togetherness.

Smothered chicken is one of those recipes that is great for repurposing chicken. Whether store-bought or homemade, it’s a simple way to turn something ordinary into something extraordinary.

Creole shrimp is similar to shrimp étouffée. Its deep, rich, spicy tomato flavor combined with the "holy trinity" — white onion, green bell pepper and celery — will definitely take your taste buds to new heights. Whether served with rice or as an appetizer with crusty bread, this simple dish will wow you time after time.

Smothered chicken, sausage and okra is a Southerner's dream. It’s a one-pot wonder that is full of both flavor and history that can feed two (with leftovers) or an entire family. With its rich, deep flavor, it's just about as comforting as food can get.