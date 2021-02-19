IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

3 one-pot, soul-nourishing stews that will transport you to the South

These one-pot stews from Millie Peartree are inspired by her childhood.
One pot, so much comfort.
One pot, so much comfort.TODAY Illustration / Millie Peartree
By Millie Peartree

Home cooking is near and dear to my heart. Growing up, my mother always used to make big, one-pot meals that we would eat for two days — sometimes three. Some days I was with the leftovers and other times I wasn’t, but the rule was always, "Eat what momma cooked, or go to bed hungry."

As I grew into a better relationship with food that was somewhat sustainable and purposeful, I knew I wanted to create dishes that were flavorful, hearty and simple, and could easily be repurposed into more meals. These recipes are the epitome of my childhood, remixed with my adult perspective on food. They're soul-nourishing meals that bring back strong, fond memories of family and togetherness.

Smothered Chicken
TODAY Illustration / Millie Peartree
Smothered chicken is one of those recipes that is great for repurposing chicken. Whether store-bought or homemade, it’s a simple way to turn something ordinary into something extraordinary.

Creole Shrimp
TODAY Illustration / Millie Peartree
Creole shrimp is similar to shrimp étouffée. Its deep, rich, spicy tomato flavor combined with the "holy trinity" — white onion, green bell pepper and celery — will definitely take your taste buds to new heights. Whether served with rice or as an appetizer with crusty bread, this simple dish will wow you time after time.

Chicken, Sausage and Okra Stew
TODAY Illustration / Millie Peartree
Smothered chicken, sausage and okra is a Southerner's dream. It’s a one-pot wonder that is full of both flavor and history that can feed two (with leftovers) or an entire family. With its rich, deep flavor, it's just about as comforting as food can get.

Millie Peartree

Millie Peartree is a world-renowned chef and taste-maker who has spent the last decade perfecting her craft. It wasn’t until she entered her first baking contest that she realized her baking (and now culinary) talent would evolve into a successful and innovative culinary enterprise. Millie’s Cupcakes was her flagship business. Today, she is a respected A-list celebrity personal chef, former restaurateur and cupcake extraordinaire. Millie’s new adventure is to help children in need, as her motto is "I don’t have the most and I don’t have the least." She believes we must uplift and help one another because we never know when our time may come, and we may need some help.