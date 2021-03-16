'Just heaven': Michelle Obama shares her secret to making the best cheese toast

Michelle Obama is about to debut her new children's show, "Waffles and Mochi," which focuses on healthy cooking and eating and now she's sharing one of her own secret recipes that's a straight up game-changer when it comes to making the perfect cheesy snack.

The former first lady whose new kids' show is "all about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it" has a method for making cheese toast that you probably haven't tried — but you definitely should!

"The secret to making a good cheese toast, you've got to first toast the bread," Obama advises in the video. "This is important," she says. "You can't put cheese on untoasted bread. It just gets soggy. So you've got to toast it."

The "Becoming" author doesn't care if you use the toaster or the toaster oven, just make sure that bread is toasty before you start piling on the cheese.

Once the bread is toasted she has another expert tip — adding "a nice little coating of butter" before sprinkling on cheese or adding cut slices of cheese to your bread.

"Then you put the toast with the cheese back under the broiler and let it just melt," she says, making all of us instantly hungry.

"You've got the meltiness of the cheese and the crunch of the toast, and the bread isn't soggy ... mmm!" she says kissing her fingertips. "Just heaven."

Obama's new show follows the title characters, puppets Waffles (who's part yeti and part frozen waffle) and Mochi (a strawberry ice cream treat who speaks his own language), as they traverse the globe learning about food.

“If you want to be great chefs, you have to learn about all kinds of different foods,” the former first lady says in the trailer for the show.

She said that she sees the show as "an extension of my work to support children’s health as First Lady" and hopes that it will "bring a bit of light and laughter to homes around the world." Obama, who's been candid about what it's been like having Malia and Sasha back home during the quarantine, also said she wished there had been a show like "Waffles + Mochi" around when her daughters were young.

The show is also part of a larger mission to bring healthy food to all families. Working in conjunction with Partnership for a Healthier America, the idea is to bring fresh ingredients to families in need so they can cook together at home. Obama has served as an honorary chair of PHA and has already done plenty of work when it comes to connecting kids with healthy food. As first lady, she created the White House Kitchen Garden and traveled across the country encouraging citizens to plant their own gardens.

You can watch "Waffles + Mochi" on Netflix, starting March 16.