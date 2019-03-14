Get the latest from TODAY

By Michael Symon

Television show host, restaurateur and cookbook author Michael Symon is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite family-friendly recipes. He shows us how to make tender ricotta meatballs, his signature crispy fried chicken, extra creamy polenta, zesty Sicilian cauliflower and garlicky broccoli rabe.

Michael Symon's Ricotta Meatballs

Michael Symon

My mom used to make these all the time when I was growing up. They remind me of home and they're full of flavor. The ricotta cheese makes the meatballs incredibly soft and moist.

Michael Symon's Fried Chicken

Michael Symon

What's not to love about fried chicken? It's the perfect comfort food and this recipe adds some unexpected flavors with fresh herbs, aromatic shallots and sweet brown sugar.

Michael Symon's Soft Polenta with Mascarpone

Michael Symon

I love a good polenta and this one goes perfectly with almost any Italian-style main dish. I like to serve it with meatballs, grilled pork chops or marinated steak.

Michael Symon's Sicilian Cauliflower

Michael Symon

I love the traditional Sicilian flavors that this dish brings out. The sweet raisins, tender capers, salty anchovies, crunchy pine nuts and tart citrus add a wonderful variety of flavors and textures. It also goes with almost everything.

Michael Symon's Rapini (Broccoli Rabe) with Lemon and Parmesan

Michael Symon

This rapini is a bright, refreshing side for dinner at home. It's also quick and easy to prepare, healthy and full of flavor.

