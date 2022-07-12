IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Michael Symon makes smoked chicken and potato salad on the grill

If you're firing up the grill, why not use it for everything?

Turn your grill into a smoker with these tips from Michael Symon

05:49
/ Source: TODAY
By Michael Symon

Celebrity chef, cookbook author and restaurateur Michael Symon is stopping by TODAY to share a few of his favorite summery grilling recipes: He shows us how to make smoky grilled chicken with Alabama white barbecue sauce and tangy grilled potato salad.

Smoked Chicken with Alabama White Barbecue Sauce
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Smoked Chicken with Alabama White Barbecue Sauce

Michael Symon

I love using my charcoal grill as a smoker. Most people will find that it is easy to manage, and the results are always worth it! A white-style sauce for chicken gives you the perfect blend of creamy and tangy. You get a nice kick from lots of black pepper and horseradish, too.

Grilled Potato Salad
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Grilled Potato Salad

Michael Symon

I love this recipe because it comes together while you're grilling the rest of the meal. If you're firing up the grill, why not use it for everything?

Michael Symon