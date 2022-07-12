Michael Symon makes smoked chicken and potato salad on the grill

Celebrity chef, cookbook author and restaurateur Michael Symon is stopping by TODAY to share a few of his favorite summery grilling recipes: He shows us how to make smoky grilled chicken with Alabama white barbecue sauce and tangy grilled potato salad.

I love using my charcoal grill as a smoker. Most people will find that it is easy to manage, and the results are always worth it! A white-style sauce for chicken gives you the perfect blend of creamy and tangy. You get a nice kick from lots of black pepper and horseradish, too.

I love this recipe because it comes together while you're grilling the rest of the meal. If you're firing up the grill, why not use it for everything?

