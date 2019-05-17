Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 17, 2019, 12:25 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Michael Symon

Chef, television show host and cookbook author Michael Symon is swinging by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite seasonal springtime recipes, both featuring peas: chicken thighs with ramps, peas and mushrooms and lemony spaghetti with peas and mint.

I love this recipe because it's super seasonal, fresh and packed full of flavor. The juicy chicken thighs are a great foil to the light and bright spring vegetables.

This pasta dish is filling without being heavy or bulky. It's perfect for a light and fresh spring or summertime dinner.

