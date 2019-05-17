/ Source: TODAY
By Michael Symon
Chef, television show host and cookbook author Michael Symon is swinging by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite seasonal springtime recipes, both featuring peas: chicken thighs with ramps, peas and mushrooms and lemony spaghetti with peas and mint.
I love this recipe because it's super seasonal, fresh and packed full of flavor. The juicy chicken thighs are a great foil to the light and bright spring vegetables.
This pasta dish is filling without being heavy or bulky. It's perfect for a light and fresh spring or summertime dinner.
