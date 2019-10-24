Even multiple-time Oscar winners are looking to save a couple bucks when it comes time to order out for dinner.

Meryl Streep left co-star Saoirse Ronan "shocked" when she ordered Wendy's to the set during the filming of the upcoming movie "Little Women," but Streep had a good reason.

"I was saving money," Streep joked at a Q&A for the film in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, according to Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman.

Streep, 70, plays Aunt March in the cinematic version of the classic Louisa May Alcott novel.

No word on exactly what she ordered, although it's fun to imagine the 21-time Oscar nominee going to town on a Baconator in period costume after a long day of filming.

Streep is definitely not alone among celebrities with the occasional hankering for fast food.

Actress Jennifer Garner and celebrity chef Ina Garten munched on some In-N-Out burgers together last year, while Kourtney Kardashian indulged her craving for Popeyes. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend revealed last year that they eat McDonald's on Christmas.

Streep's craving for Wendy's wasn't the only surprise of the Q&A, as director Greta Gerwig also revealed that she was pregnant with her son with director Noah Baumbach during filming.

"Greta Gerwig was pregnant while filming #LittleWomen but no one knew,'' Kaufman tweeted. "Saoirse Ronan said she thought it was weird that she was wearing 'like seven layers.' 'It was cold, but it wasn't *that* cold,' Meryl Streep adds."

The story of Jo, Meg, Amy and Beth March arrives in theaters Christmas Day. Fans of the classic got a sneak peek at the film in August. When we go see it, we'll be sure to grab a Baconator beforehand in Streep's honor.