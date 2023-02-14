IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Melissa Clark makes pantry pasta and two-ingredient chocolate mousse for Valentine's Day

Keep Valentine's Day cooking easy with a pantry pasta and two-ingredient chocolate mousse.

Lemony pasta and chocolate mousse: Get the recipes!

05:26
/ Source: TODAY
By Melissa Clark

Food writer, cookbook author and staff reporter for the New York Times, Melissa Clark and her husband, author Daniel Gercke, are visiting the TODAY kitchen to cook up a romantic meal for Valentine's Day. Together, they show us how to make buttery and bright lemon pasta with toasty almonds and a decadently rich, two-ingredient chocolate mousse.

Lemon Pasta with Brown Butter, Almonds and Arugula
David Malosh for The New York Times

Get The Recipe

Lemon Pasta with Brown Butter, Almonds and Arugula

Melissa Clark

Brown butter, crunchy almonds and tangy lemon make a rich but balanced sauce for this pantry-friendly pasta. The arugula lends freshness and rounds out the pasta, turning this into a quick one-pot meal. If you want to increase the vegetables, you can double the arugula. (Just add a little more lemon juice.) Don't stint on the red pepper flakes; their spiciness helps bring together the flavors.

Two-Ingredient Chocolate Mousse
David Malosh for The New York Times

Get The Recipe

Two-Ingredient Chocolate Mousse

Melissa Clark

This is an intense, creamy two-ingredient chocolate mousse that comes together quickly. The nearly instant recipe contains no cream or eggs, so a complex chocolate can shine. The mousse serves four, and it can be doubled. But even if you're serving two, don't be tempted to halve it.

If you like those date night recipes, you should also try these:

Dark Chocolate Lava Cake (Moelleux au Chocolat)
Anina Belle Giannini

Get The Recipe

Dark Chocolate Lava Cake (Moelleux au Chocolat)

Sébastien Giannini
Beef Wellington
Molly Harris

Get The Recipe

Beef Wellington

April Franqueza
Melissa Clark