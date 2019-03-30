Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 30, 2019, 12:31 PM GMT / Updated March 30, 2019, 1:31 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Melissa Clark

Spring is officially here and Melissa Clark's has the seasonal desserts to prove it! The cookbook author and food writer for The New York Times stops by TODAY to transform the Weekend TODAY anchors' ultimate sweet cravings into easy-to-make desserts. She whips up a cool and creamy Key lime pie for Dylan Dreyer, mint-chocolate mini pies for Peter Alexander and a refreshing fruit tart for Sheinelle Jones. All of these delightful desserts are perfect for warm weather entertaining — or a fun night at home!

My take on a classic Key lime pie is decadent but light, yet totally cool and creamy. It's the ideal dessert for anyone who loves their sweet treats with some tartness.

During spring and summer, I make sure to stock up on all the fresh fruit I can. But sometimes I might go overboard. Don't let those delicious berries and stone fruits go to waste. Make this simple-yet-satisfying tart using any fresh fruit you have on hand.

Do you love mint chocolate chip ice cream? If you can't get enough of that classic combo, these nearly bite-sized treats will definitely satisfy your sweet tooth. And the best part? Kids can help make them and they can be ready in under 30 minutes!

Check out these easy summer dessert recipes: