Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
 / Updated  / Source: TODAY
By Melissa Clark

Spring is officially here and Melissa Clark's has the seasonal desserts to prove it! The cookbook author and food writer for The New York Times stops by TODAY to transform the Weekend TODAY anchors' ultimate sweet cravings into easy-to-make desserts. She whips up a cool and creamy Key lime pie for Dylan Dreyer, mint-chocolate mini pies for Peter Alexander and a refreshing fruit tart for Sheinelle Jones. All of these delightful desserts are perfect for warm weather entertaining — or a fun night at home!

Melissa Clark's Key Lime Cream Pie
Mike Smith / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Melissa Clark's Key Lime Cream Pie

Melissa Clark

My take on a classic Key lime pie is decadent but light, yet totally cool and creamy. It's the ideal dessert for anyone who loves their sweet treats with some tartness.

Melissa Clark's Fresh Any Fruit Tart
Mike Smith / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Melissa Clark's Fresh Any Fruit Tart

Melissa Clark

During spring and summer, I make sure to stock up on all the fresh fruit I can. But sometimes I might go overboard. Don't let those delicious berries and stone fruits go to waste. Make this simple-yet-satisfying tart using any fresh fruit you have on hand.

Melissa Clark's Mini Oreo Grasshopper Pies
Mike Smith / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Melissa Clark's Mini Oreo Grasshopper Pies

Melissa Clark

Do you love mint chocolate chip ice cream? If you can't get enough of that classic combo, these nearly bite-sized treats will definitely satisfy your sweet tooth. And the best part? Kids can help make them and they can be ready in under 30 minutes!

Check out these easy summer dessert recipes:

Orange Blossom Strawberry Spongecake
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Orange Blossom Strawberry Spongecake

Clodagh McKenna
5-Ingredient Peach Shortcake Parfaits
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Get The Recipe

5-Ingredient Peach Shortcake Parfaits

Grace Parisi
Melissa Clark