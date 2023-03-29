Melba Wilson shares her favorite recipes for meatloaf and mashed potatoes

Restaurateur, chef and cookbook author Melba Wilson is dropping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite comfort food recipes. She shows us how to make turkey meatloaf with a barbecue twist and roasted garlic mashed potatoes.

When you think of comfort food, meatloaf is an obvious choice. However, as delicious as it is, it's not always the healthiest option. Using turkey instead of beef has benefits besides just being yummy! Turkey meat protein is high quality, meaning it supplies all the 9 essential amino acids used by the body for growth and repair. It is low in fat, high in vitamin B and promotes a healthy heart!

I always put a lot of love into the process of mashing potatoes. It's a great way to let go of any tension you've built up during the day. And at the end of it you have creamy, dreamy, smooth mashed potatoes that are buttery, edible comfort.

