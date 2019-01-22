Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 22, 2019, 3:10 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Aly Walansky

Marrying into the royal family means that you're constantly surrounded by special staff to help with pretty much everything you need — from opening doors to making appointments, even preparing a simple snack for guests. Apparently, that luxury hasn’t stopped Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, from cooking for her dear friends.

The former Meghan Markle's close friend, makeup artist Daniel Martin (who created her gorgeous look for the royal wedding in May 2018) visited the duchess in London this weekend. And while a visit to Kensington Palace alone would be pretty special, the royal mom-to-be took personal hospitality to the next level and prepared a brunch spread complete with avocado toast, tea and chocolate.

“Back to our Tig days...❤️ Thank you Meghan for being the consummate hostess this weekend and still being the #avocadotoast whisperer, YUM!” Martin wrote in the caption of his Instagram post, which shows a photograph of cute snacks including avocado toast on elegant silver plates (she is royalty, after all), tea service and what appears to be chocolate truffles.

danielmartin/Instagram

Martin also posted an Instagram story captioned, "Weekend in London with my M ❤️".

The former Meghan Markle loved to cook in her pre-royal life and even ran her own food and lifestyle blog called The Tig.

More recently, the duchess baked banana bread for her hosts while on a royal tour in Australia and also helped to write a cookbook to benefit the Grenfell Tower communal kitchen. That book includes a recipe for her avocado and green chile dip, which she says is her "very favorite."

Before marrying Prince Harry, the duchess spent years sharing her personal recipes on The Tig, once writing: “I was born and raised in Los Angeles, a California girl who lives by the ethos that most things can be cured with either yoga, the beach or a few avocados.”

Meghan's home address may have changed, but her love of avocados apparently has not.

