Megan Thee Stallion is serving up her own 'Hottie Sauce' at Popeyes

Megan Thee Stallion is partnering with Popeyes to serve up something to make this autumn your hot girl fall. Something you'll want to both gobble and swallow.

Starting Oct. 19, Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce will be available on top the fast-food chain's viral chicken sandwich or on the side as a dipping sauce for the brand’s new nuggets. Made with honey, cider vinegar and Aleppo pepper, the sauce features a robust "sweet, yet bold flavor with a hint of spice, inspired by Megan’s sassy personality," according to Popeyes.

Megan Thee Stallion's "Hottie Sauce" is made with honey, cider vinegar and Aleppo pepper. Popeyes

There's also a good cause being touted in the name of all things hot. Popeyes and the "WAP" rapper will be making a six-figure donation to Houston Random Acts of Kindness, an organization whose mission is "to promote empathy and compassion while encouraging selfless concern for the welfare of others in the Houston community," according to a release.

"I’m appreciative of Popeyes commitment to empowering Black women and look forward to opening Popeyes Restaurants," Megan Thee Stallion, who is also now a Popeyes franchise owner, said in the release. "Teaming up with Popeyes is such a milestone in my journey and evolution as an entrepreneur. I've always been a fan of the Popeyes brand and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to join the brand and help create the new Megan Thee Stallion Hottie Sauce for their line-up."

Meghan Thee Stallion for Popeyes. Popeyes

There's also fun merch being sold in tandem with the collaboration, including graphic tees, string bikini set and crop top.

"What can we say — we wanted to create the HOTTEST partnership of the year," Bruno Cardinali, chief marketing officer for Popeyes, said the release. "We have a lot in common with Megan Thee Stallion — from our southern roots, to our shared love for flavor with a lot of spice, she embodies the proud, spirited, joyful and big-hearted personality we embrace with our food and heritage."

The Megan Thee Stalltion collab with Popeyes is part of a recent trend of fast-food brands partnering with popular music artists — hip-hop stars, in particular. Within the last year, J Balvin, Saweetie and Travis Scott have all teamed up with McDonalds for promotional meal deals and items. Saweetie's partnership included a merchandise line and a chicken nugget meal that featured "Saweetie 'N Sour Sauce" (which was the same Sweet 'N Sour Sauce, just with different branding).

In August, Taco Bell named Grammy Award-winning musician Lil Nas X the Mexican fast food joint's first chief impact officer, tied to a campaign featuring its breakfast menu.

Burger King also got into the game as well, recently working with Nelly on the Cornell Haynes Jr. (his legal name) meal.

