This meat and potatoes makeover will shake up your weeknight dinner

Bored of the same old meatloaf and mashed potatoes but still craving a hearty dinner? Chef Billy Dec joins TODAY Food to share a lively take on meat and potatoes.

He's serving up a robust hanger steak with a zesty chimichurri sauce, oven-baked sweet potato fries and Brussels sprouts with chorizo and lime.

Hanger steak is one of the fuller-flavored and beefier cuts of meat. It's used a lot in Mexican, South American and Southeast Asian dishes. I love to serve it with an explosively tasty and herbaceous chimichurri sauce.

Who wants plain, boring regular potatoes anymore? I always go with a big, thick-cut sweet potato fry, not only because they taste awesome (especially with steak), but they're sweet without causing a blood sugar spike. Plus, they're packed with healthy vitamins, minerals and fiber.

Brussels Sprouts are a wonderfully hearty green vegetable, while chorizo and lime add just the right punch of salty and tart flavors.

