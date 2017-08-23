Food

This meat and potatoes makeover will shake up your weeknight dinner

TODAY

Bored of the same old meatloaf and mashed potatoes but still craving a hearty dinner? Chef Billy Dec joins TODAY Food to share a lively take on meat and potatoes.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Make hanger steak with chimichurri sauce to win a guy's heart

Play Video - 4:32

Make hanger steak with chimichurri sauce to win a guy's heart

Play Video - 4:32

He's serving up a robust hanger steak with a zesty chimichurri sauce, oven-baked sweet potato fries and Brussels sprouts with chorizo and lime.

Hanger Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
Steak
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
2-4
Get the recipe

Hanger steak is one of the fuller-flavored and beefier cuts of meat. It's used a lot in Mexican, South American and Southeast Asian dishes. I love to serve it with an explosively tasty and herbaceous chimichurri sauce.

Sweet Potato Cottage Fries
Sweet potato fries
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Get the recipe

Who wants plain, boring regular potatoes anymore? I always go with a big, thick-cut sweet potato fry, not only because they taste awesome (especially with steak), but they're sweet without causing a blood sugar spike. Plus, they're packed with healthy vitamins, minerals and fiber.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Chorizo and Lime
Brussels Sprouts
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Get the recipe

Brussels Sprouts are a wonderfully hearty green vegetable, while chorizo and lime add just the right punch of salty and tart flavors.

If you like those meat and potatoes recipes, you should also try these:

Grilled Flank Steak with Yakitori Sauce
Get the recipe
Rosemary Potatoes
Get the recipe

More Recipes videos

More: Food Recipes On the show

TOP