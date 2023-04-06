Ask Mister Manners: Is it rude to bring a bottle of ranch with me into a restaurant?

Having it “your way” may be the goal at Burger King, but visiting a sit-down establishment and applying condiments brought from the outside is a definite no-no. (Unless, perhaps, you’re Beyoncé, and everyone knows you carry hot sauce in your bag.)

And yes, that includes salad dressing — a topping so vital an anonymous woman claims to have left her date mid-meal to buy a bottle of ranch when she learned the restaurant had none. Before being removed, her Reddit account of the incident had garnered 1,600 largely disapproving comments.

As diners, we first put our palates in the care of a server. Guided through the menu like tourists visiting a new city, we ponder a multitude of options before committing, sharing dietary restrictions and weighing in with likes and dislikes. We politely listen to a list of specials and promptly forget half of them. And then we cast our lot.

From there, it’s up to the kitchen to meet — and ideally surpass — our expectations.

But if a dish is disappointing, rummaging through one’s rucksack — let alone running out to the store! — for contraband condiments is unorthodox and disrespectful. Effectively, your message to the restaurant is: “I didn’t trust you to make this to my liking, and I was right.”

(Mealtime with Mister Manners is a column that delves into a smorgasbord of modern-day dining dilemmas.)

If you’re displeased with your meal, politely alerting your server and requesting a remedy is easily done:

“Do you have any recommendations for kicking up the spiciness on these quesadillas?”

If you have a flavor fetish that is not being met:

“I know it’s not a request you get often, but do you have any Dijon mustard for the lobster?”

If you are craving something you doubt the kitchen has:

“I love wild plum jam with my scones. Can you suggest anything that might be a good substitute?”

Playing DIY chef — particularly if this includes a condiment that requires an excessive amount of tapping to coax contents from a bottle — is a slight to the restaurant and likely, will be an embarrassment to your companions. What’s next? Grating a favorite Grana Padano above your linguine and clams? Topping up your latte with some on-the-ready Reddi-wip?

If you’re that particular an eater, choose your dining destinations well and let your servers be your allies. Any restaurant worth its salt should be able to find a solution for you.

But if no dish you order ever meets the exacting needs of your taste buds, you’re probably better off doing takeout. After all, back home on the ranch, you’re entitled to lasso up any dressing you well please.