My girlfriend eats like a kid. Why should I take her to nice restaurants?

“Try it. You’ll like it.”

“Taste buds change.”

These words of encouragement — regularly spoken phrases at the dinner table of my childhood — typically zeroed in on the vegetables that sat forlornly on the plates served to me and my siblings. My parents, raising four children with an aversion for anything that looked healthy, did all they could to persuade us to eat our greens.

All these years later, I can scarcely name a vegetable I don’t enjoy.

And yet, what if we youngsters had reached adulthood without our palates having evolved, continuing to subsist on fish sticks and Steak-umms? Apparently, we would have been well-suited to dine with a woman whose significant other is feeling a deep frustration about her vexing likes and dislikes.

“To me it’s kind of embarrassing to go to a restaurant where there is a dress code and for her to order chicken tenders and fries. It especially bothers me that since I typically pay, I end up paying 15 bucks for chicken tenders that I could get from the freezer section at Walmart for 5 bucks,” u/ATotalMunch groused on Reddit.

For this would-be gourmand, matters reached an impasse when said girlfriend expressed her wish to dine in a new eatery in their neighborhood where the menu offerings are a bit elevated, along with pricing to match.

“I told her that I thought it was a waste of time and money to go to a nice place to get little-kid food,” the Redditor writes.

(Mealtime with Mister Manners is a column that delves into a smorgasbord of modern-day dining dilemmas.)

The essence of the question: What’s the point of visiting a fancy restaurant when you are going to order something you could just as easily find in a Happy Meal?

Setting aside that you’d be hard-pressed to source a fine-dining establishment that features chicken tenders as anything but an accommodation to families with children, to me, this paramour’s fixation with the ordering habits of another demonstrates an absence of acceptance. For although exploring new interpretations of cuisine both familiar and not can be a strong lure for visiting a nice restaurant, it is not the only one. The ambience, décor, service and people-watching also play key roles in the experience. Not knowing what piqued this woman’s interest in this particular eatery, we can only imagine it was some combination of the aforementioned.

Should her allegiance to chicken tenders doom her to dining in establishments where the commonly heard question is “Do you want fries with that?”

I say not.

On the other hand, were she insistent on dining in a swanky bôite and not only ordering like a child but acting like one as well (e.g. leaving the restaurant to purchase ranch dressing for her chicken tenders), this questioner might have a more compelling case.

In the absence of toddler behavior, I advise this Redditor to go ahead and order the Nova Scotia halibut baked in a wine reduction with fava beans.

And to show some tenderness and let her enjoy those cherished chicken tenders in peace.