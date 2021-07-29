HelloFresh announced Wednesday that they will be entering the grocery delivery game with HelloFresh Market, a service that allows customers to add everything from fresh produce to snacks and pantry essentials to their orders. HelloFresh Market will launch in the next few months. The service comes as Americans continue to order their groceries online, even as pandemic restrictions have eased up.

"We're excited to offer HelloFresh customers convenient and delicious options to complement their weekly meal kit orders through the new HelloFresh Market," said a spokesperson for HelloFresh in an email to TODAY Food. "With the launch of Market, we can bring greater value and convenience to customers as a one-stop option for both curated grocery items and mealtime inspiration."

Jim Hertel, senior vice president of analytics at Inmar, a company that provides analytics to retailers and manufacturers, told Supermarket News that a strong e-commerce presence has been essential to growth and brand loyalty for grocery businesses.

“Consumers continue to look to e-commerce options for their groceries due to the convenience factor,” said Hertel. “This trend is likely to continue even as restrictions are lifted, as shoppers have grown accustomed to this routine. Today’s shoppers expect convenient and personalized engagements in every interaction, across all touch points. Retailers and brands must work to seamlessly deliver meaningful experiences that delight shoppers and drive loyalty.”

According to BusinessWire, the company sees HelloFresh Market as part of their mid-term growth strategy.

"With the launch of HelloFresh Market, we are excited to offer customers an expanded selection of delicious meal solutions and grocery items that will fit their needs beyond dinnertime, especially at a time when Americans are embracing online grocery services more than ever,” said Uwe Voss, CEO of HelloFresh U.S.

And while the pandemic spurred an interest in meal kits and recipe boxes as restaurants stayed closed and people stayed closer to home, it remains to be seen if the public will still want these boxes delivered now that they can go out to eat again.

