The McRib is back at McDonald's nationwide for the 1st time since 2012

As the world continues to endure the effects of the pandemic, people are turning to comfort food and nostalgic fare — and McDonald's is hoping that includes the McRib. The fast-food chain is bringing back the beloved barbecue sandwich in time for the holidays — ands for the first time since 2012, it'll be available nationwide.

good morning to everyone who asked how i was doing last week



and to everyone else...McRib is back 12.2 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 30, 2020

The McRib is set to return to all 14,400 of McDonald's U.S. restaurants on Dec. 2 — and even though that's still a month away, social media is already very excited.

Everywhere? Or just in select locations like the last few years? It hasn’t been around me in YEARS, and I need it!!! — David Blair (@dablair74) October 30, 2020

I've been stalking this account for my Twitterless friend that is obsessed with the McRib. He says thanks! — Rhonda Denise 😎 (@helpme_Rhonda_) October 30, 2020

I will vote for which ever candidate vows to bring the McRib back — Au$tin Perry AYE (@I_am_Pablo_) October 30, 2020

McDonald's teased the news earlier this week with a McDonald's social media manager tweeted their complaint about being inundated with inquiries about the sandwich, which, of course, piqued even more interest in the dish's return.

it’s always “when is the McRib coming back” and never “how are you doing person who runs the McDonald’s account” — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 23, 2020

PLEASE THE MCRIB COULD SAVE THIS YEAR BRING IT BACK pic.twitter.com/Mmdqq3Ribe — black lives still matter (@jcolesdandruff) October 23, 2020

I can feel my dads power fading, it’s been too long since he’s last had a McRib. — Luicifer (@_Luicifer) October 30, 2020

McRib ?? like the one McGod took from McAdam to make McEve ?? — mummy wiseau ~ 👽🥀 (@mommywiseau) October 30, 2020

The seasoned, boneless pork slathered in smoky, tangy barbecue sauce, topped with slivered onions and tart pickles, has long had something of a cult following, but has only been available as a limited-time regional menu item since 2012 — except for customers in Germany, who have the item it year-round. But now that the return is nationwide, fans won't have to go on a long road trip to get their McRib fix.

“The McRib has been a beloved menu item at McDonald’s since its inception nearly 40 years ago,” said Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen, in a media statement. “There’s nothing quite like the taste of the McRib. To our customers, it’s become more than a delicious, saucy moment… it’s a season, and it’s taking the internet by storm. That’s why this year, we’re proud to serve the McRib nationwide for everyone to enjoy.”

The price of the McRib varies by location and is only around for a limited time, until supplies last, a McDonald's spokesperson told TODAY Food.

Of course, if you don't feel like leaving the house to get your hands on a McRib, you could always make one at home, thanks to Al Roker's surprisingly similar copycat recipe.