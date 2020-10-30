The McRib is back at McDonald's nationwide for the 1st time since 2012

As the world continues to endure the effects of the pandemic, people are turning to comfort food and nostalgic fare — and McDonald's is hoping that includes the McRib. The fast-food chain is bringing back the beloved barbecue sandwich in time for the holidays — ands for the first time since 2012, it'll be available nationwide.
The McRib is set to return to all 14,400 of McDonald's U.S. restaurants on Dec. 2 — and even though that's still a month away, social media is already very excited.
McDonald's teased the news earlier this week with a McDonald's social media manager tweeted their complaint about being inundated with inquiries about the sandwich, which, of course, piqued even more interest in the dish's return.
The seasoned, boneless pork slathered in smoky, tangy barbecue sauce, topped with slivered onions and tart pickles, has long had something of a cult following, but has only been available as a limited-time regional menu item since 2012 — except for customers in Germany, who have the item it year-round. But now that the return is nationwide, fans won't have to go on a long road trip to get their McRib fix.
“The McRib has been a beloved menu item at McDonald’s since its inception nearly 40 years ago,” said Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen, in a media statement. “There’s nothing quite like the taste of the McRib. To our customers, it’s become more than a delicious, saucy moment… it’s a season, and it’s taking the internet by storm. That’s why this year, we’re proud to serve the McRib nationwide for everyone to enjoy.”
The price of the McRib varies by location and is only around for a limited time, until supplies last, a McDonald's spokesperson told TODAY Food.
Of course, if you don't feel like leaving the house to get your hands on a McRib, you could always make one at home, thanks to Al Roker's surprisingly similar copycat recipe.