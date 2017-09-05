There's only one McDonald's location that's still serving the McPizza

share tweet pin email

For a short time in the late 1980s, McDonald's locations served freshly-made pizza. It was taken off the chain's regular menu by the early 1990s, but a few locations refused to say goodbye — until now.

Until recently, there were three McDonald’s locations in the U.S. that were still selling the gone-but-not-forgotten menu item — one in Pomeroy, Ohio, another in Spencer, West Virginia, and a third in Orlando.

The chain stopped making the pizzas in the 1990s, not because it was unpopular, but because people had to wait around too long for their pies. But these rebel locations held onto the item until Thursday, when McDonalds Corporate reached out and told them they needed to stop.

Until Aug. 31, at these McDonald's stores, you could score a personal pizza or a family pizza, with toppings that ranged from plain cheese, pepperoni, sausage, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers. The family-sized pizzas were $6, while personal pies were between $2.75 and $3.25. The locations that still serving the pizza were so popular that people would often plan road trip pilgrimages to taste them!

Sadly, the cheesy fun has come to an end.

A McDonald's Corporate representative issued a statement from Greg Mills, the franchise operator for the West Virginia and Ohio locations, to TODAY, saying, "Our menu is always changing, and we will no longer be serving pizza at our locations. However, we continue to offer a wide variety of items for our customers to try and enjoy." Oh well.

There is a small ray — or shall we say slice — of hope, though. The one McDonald's location that actually still serves pizza is a rather futuristic location in Orlando, also known to be America’s largest, where you can also find pasta.

And, as of this week, Instagram suggests that location, which is owned by an entirely different franchisee, is still selling pizza and pasta!

In fact, the Orlando location's website (which is appropriately called Epic McD’s), still advertises fresh-made pizza, pasta, breakfast omelets, and waffles. Sign us up for the McWorld feast!

McDonalds fans aren't above turning to social media to get their favorites back (and it worked for Mulan sauce!), so maybe this fan effort to restore the McPizza may just work after all.