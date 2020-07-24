McDonald's will require customers to wear face masks at its US restaurants

From steak to serveware, score up to 81% off barbecue items with Steals and Deals

McDonald’s will require customers at its U.S. stores to wear face masks starting August 1.
A face mask is seen on Ronald McDonald, the mascot of fast-food company McDonald's, as an employee works inside its outlet after the authorities eased restrictions imposed as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Hyderabad on July 10, 2020. - Around the world, governments are struggling to balance the need to reopen economies wrecked by weeks of lockdown measures against the risk of new COVID-19 coronavirus infections as people return to normal life. (Photo by NOAH SEELAM / AFP) (Photo by NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)NOAH SEELAM / AFP via Getty Images

By Alyssa Newcomb

McDonald’s will require customers to wear face masks at 14,000 locations in the United States as coronavirus cases continue to increase in parts of the country.

The rule will start being enforced on August 1.

"While nearly 82% of our restaurants are in states or localities that require facial coverings for both crew and customers today, it’s important we protect the safety of all employees and customers," McDonald's said in a statement released on Friday.

The fast food chain is also putting in place measures for how to still serve customers who refuse to wear face masks in a “friendly, expedited way.”

“Additionally, we will provide training for our restaurant staff to ensure they are prepared to address this new policy in a friendly and positive way. We also will re-share resources for our and our franchisees’ employees who want to revisit de-escalation training,” the statement added.

In addition to the new face mask mandate, McDonald’s is also adding protective panels for its employees at the front and back of the kitchen. Indoor dining reopenings are also being paused for at least 30 days.

While many cities have mandated face coverings, many popular restaurants and stores are also adding a mask requirement.

Starbucks, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Publix and Kroger are some of the major retailers requiring masks at all locations nationwide. Target and Gap brand stores will also start enforcing a mask rule on August 1.

July 24, 2020
Alyssa Newcomb