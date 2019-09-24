Is there anything more delightfully minty than McDonald's seasonal Shamrock Shake? For chocolate lovers, the answer is a resounding yes.

To right this wrong, McDonald's is now mixing up two popular drinks: an Oreo McFlurry and a Shamrock Shake. The result is a cold and creamy dessert that's already making dreams come true.

"The Oreo Mint McFlurry is currently being tested in select restaurants," a McDonald's spokesperson confirmed to TODAY Food Tuesday. "Staying in touch with consumer preferences is incredibly important so we regularly conduct tests to look at ways we can evolve our menu for customers."

The last new McFlurry to debut in U.S. stores came from the Netherlands — the Stroopwafel McFlurry. It was first tested in September 2018, before launching nationwide as a summery treat in June.

The Oreo Mint McFlurry has been spotted at several Southern California McDonald's locations this month. The YouTuber behind Peep This Out Reviews snagged one for $2.69 and gave it a taste earlier this week.

"A very lovely green situation. Very, very striking," he said while mixing up the McFlurry and showing off its vibrant hue. "The mint is pretty nice in this right now but I gotta admit the presentation is killer."

Appearances aside, the real magic happened when he took a bite.

"Oh, yes. Mmm. Yes, yes, yes, yes. Lovely," he praised. "The flavor is coming through pretty amazing with this — just a hint of mint."

Though the drink has mostly been spotted in Southern California, McFlurry fans all over social media are pretty excited.

McDonald’s is coming out with a mint Oreo McFlurry and I suddenly forget how to act — lyss (@idkman156) September 23, 2019

When McDonald's announced the Shamrock Shake would be returning to Philadelphia this month for football fans, people really lost it. Adding some Oreo to the flavor mix has only gotten people more excited.

McDonald's would not confirm if there are plans for a national rollout, but avid fans of Oreos and minty drinks can easily concoct their own version at home while they wait.