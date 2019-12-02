Beware, Popeyes and Chick-fil-A: McDonald's has a new crispy chicken sandwich

McDonald's debuted a new crispy chicken sandwich on Monday that is making plenty of mouths water. The bad news: It's only available in Houston, Texas, and Knoxville, Tennessee ... at least for now.

The new sandwich takes a fried chicken filet and tops it with butter and crinkle-cut dill pickles on a buttery potato roll. The deluxe version includes tomatoes, lettuce and mayo.

McDonald's is testing two new chicken sandwiches in Houston and Knoxville. McDonald's

“We certainly meant no beef when we hinted at a new menu item arriving in some of our restaurants," McDonald's told TODAY Food in a statement. "It’s true, we’re testing two new chicken sandwiches at participating restaurants in the Houston, Texas, and Knoxville, Tennessee, areas."

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

The two new sandwiches, known as the Crispy Chicken Sandwich and the Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich, will be tested from Dec. 2 through Jan. 26, 2020. While Houston and Knoxville are getting a "sneak peek," McDonald's teased that "everyone else should stay tuned for what's to come in 2020."

The suggested price of the Crispy Chicken Sandwich is $3.49 and the suggested price of the Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich is $4.09. However, a McDonald's spokesperson said prices can vary by restaurant.

The new chicken sandwiches seem to be McDonald's answer to increased competition from Popeyes and Chick-fil-A, which have seen massive customer demand for their sandwiches and have even started what has been deemed a fast-food chicken war.

McDonald's teased the surprise chicken sandwich launch in a tweet on Sunday, writing: "No beef."

If the tests in Houston and Knoxville go well, perhaps the rest of the United States could see this on more menus sometime next year — as long as McDonald's doesn't chicken out.