McDonald's spreading holiday cheer by giving away free food for 11 days

It’s been a rough year for many, and the holiday season promises to be tough as well, with many out of work and separated from their loved ones. However, a bit of cheer is en-route thanks to a new promotion from McDonald’s that shows there actually is such a thing as a free lunch.

In a promotion that is undeniably Santa-approved, for 11 days beginning on Monday, Dec. 14 and through Christmas Eve, McDonald’s be giving away various menu favorites for free.

For each day of the promotion, a different holiday-related character will be featured, and the free item of the day will be in their honor, for a deliciously holiday spin on the chain’s popular celebrity meal deals.

These daily featured deals will include beloved characters like Frosty, Buddy and the Grinch, and even characters from movies like "Christmas Vacation," "Gremlins" and "Die Hard" (yes, "Die Hard" is a debated holiday movie choice!).

Free snacks include everything from fries in honor of Rudolph to a cup of coffee for Scrooge! (We imagine Scrooge isn’t in favor of all this holiday cheer, though.) The promotion culminates in a perfect way, with free chocolate chip cookies in honor of Santa on Christmas Eve.

All the daily promotions will be digital and accessed through the McDonald’s app, while supplies last and all customers must make a $1 minimum purchase and place their order via their McDonald's app to get the offer.

The result is essentially an abridged advent calendar of Mcdonald's. If fast food isn't your thing, don't fret. From wine lovers to cheese aficionados to tea enthusiasts and beef jerky fans, there’s an Advent calendar out there for you. Check out our list of some of our favorites here.