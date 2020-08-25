Ever since Popeyes launched its insanely popular chicken sandwich, spicy fried chicken has been at the forefront of the fast-food wars. This fall, it looks like the battle will continue — but it will be a lot smaller.

On Tuesday, McDonald's announced that its signature chicken McNuggets are going to get a spicy makeover in September, marking the first time the chain has released a flavored edition of the fried chicken bites.

McDonald's new Spicy McNuggets will come with a new spicy dipping sauce. McDonald's

“As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn’t think of a better time to bring them to our menus," said Linda VanGosen, McDonald's vice president of menu innovation, in a statement to media."We can’t wait for McNuggets fans to get a taste of these new spicy options.”

McNuggets were originally launched in the U.S. in 1983, nearly 40 years ago. In 2003, McDonald's stopped using dark meat and other parts of the chicken in its meat mixture and now the nuggets are made with 100% white meat.

The latest iteration of a box of McNuggets will feature the familiar chicken pieces that are deep fried with a tempura coating made with cayenne and chili peppers.

To kick things up even more, the nuggets will be released with a new dipping sauce. The Mighty Hot Sauce is a blend of crushed red peppers and spicy chilis. It’s also McDonald’s first dipping sauce release since 2017, when the chain's Szechuan sauce made a comeback.

Of course, it can’t be ignored that Wendy’s already has some pretty popular spicy chicken nuggets on its menu, so Twitter is already buzzing about the upcoming nugget battle.

If things get too hot, McDonald's is offering up a new McFlurry, too. The chain will soon be blending Chips Ahoy chocolate chip cookies into its signature soft serve for a new McFlurry.

Both new items will be available nationwide starting Sept. 16.