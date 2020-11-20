McDonald's releases limited-edition Disney World Happy Meal toys

The magic of Disney World is coming to a McDonald's near you.

The pandemic may be making travel a little tricky in 2020. But no worries, you don’t need to get to Walt Disney World to enjoy the fun of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their famous friends. Instead, you can grab a Happy Meal and get one of 10 new limited edition toys that represent some of the iconic attractions at Disney parks.

Minnie Mouse on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Disney Parks Blog

Beginning Nov. 17, Happy Meal toys featuring Mickey and friends are available at participating locations of the fast-food chain. Each of the 10 adorable toys highlights a different Walt Disney World attraction and fan-favorite Disney character.

From Mickey on the Tower of Terror to Donald Duck riding a teacup at the Mad Tea Party, to Pluto sailing on the Jungle Cruise to Minnie on the Pirates of the Caribbean, Disney's favorite characters are taking a spin on some of their favorite rides.

Donald Duck riding a teacup at the Mad Tea Party Disney Parks Blog

According to the Disney Parks blog, each of the new toys connect together to form a 10-car train. Each one also has a unique function to make the character move as it rolls, like Goofy’s arm goes up and down when you move his train forward. There are also more goodies available, like free downloadable coloring pages, on McDonald’s Happy Meal site.

McDonald's Happy Meal has been around for more than four decades. In celebration of the meal's 40th anniversary last year, the company brought back some of the most popular toys over the years — characters like Cowboy McNugget, Hamburglar or Patti the Platypus Beanie Baby.

The food inside the iconic red boxes has also changed over the years, with the chain adding new side options like fresh fruit and veggies as well as milk as a drink option in 2018. The company made the switch as part of an effort to reduce calories from each meal to under 600. The fast-food chain also removed the cheeseburger from the menu.

Pluto on the Jungle Cruise.

As part of the November limited edition Disney-themed toys, McDonald's is giving out game tickets with a code that parents can enter to win a vacation for four to Walt Disney World Resort that can be taken through Dec. 15, 2022. There are game tickets with a code in every Happy Meal.

The Disney-themed Happy Meals will only be available at McDonald's through Dec. 14, 2020.