Get your smartphones out, fast food-loving folks. McDonald's is launching one whopper of deal (excuse the pun, Burger King).

Hey Now! #McDonalds #App Has A $1 Sandwich A Day Offer Valid Till 9/30 Go Check It Out (aff) https://t.co/yKcmXF2EbC pic.twitter.com/h4yijKvvc4 — Nana's Frugal Deals (@nanasfrugal) July 3, 2018

Between now and September 30, McDonald's is offering a $1 sandwich coupon through its app ... once a day, every day. And they're not just talking Dollar Menu items — which, for those who closely follow a Mickey D's deal, only recently resurfaced.

The coupon excludes the Double Quarter Pounder, which is now made with fresh rather than frozen beef patties, and Signature Crafted sandwiches. But it includes pretty much every other popular bread and meat combo on the menu, from Big Macs to McChickens and even all-day breakfast sandwiches.

It looks like they heard your cries, dear tweeter.

The @McDonalds app used to offer a $1 for any sandwich deal nearly every other day, but now the best it ever does is BOGO on only select sandwiches. — Malcolm Kelner (@malc) March 30, 2018

To get these dollar sammies, customers just have to scan the coupon at a restaurant or they can use it while paying via a mobile order at participating McDonald's locations. There's no limit to how many coupons you can use over the next two-and-a-half months, but customers can't exceed their daily dollar-sandwich limit.

While nutritionists don't recommend eating McDonald's everyday, it does make cheap lunch options a viable choice. For those wary of the temptation, the app has a few other mobile coupons for less-caloric (or sharable) options like $1 for any size coffee, $3 off any $10 purchase or a free medium french fries, all of which last through the end of the year.