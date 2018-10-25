McDonald's McRib sandwich is finally back — here's where to find it

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Alessandra Bulow

There's no doubt fall is the season for watching football, picking apples and eating too much Halloween candy.

It's also the time of year when many fast-food superfans eagerly anticipate the return of a sandwich that's had a cultlike following since its inception 36 years ago.

On Thursday, McDonald's announced that the McRib sandwich will officially be coming back on Monday, Oct. 29 — although some locations are already serving it.

The iconic sandwich is still served on a hoagie bun and stuffed with a boneless pork patty coated in barbecue sauce, all topped off with pickles and onions.

"We know our fans love this limited-time classic," McDonald's chef Mike Haracz said in a statement on Thursday.

However, the McRib has been notoriously hard to find in previous years, because each McDonald's may independently decide whether to carry it. This year, 9,000 restaurants will have the sandwich (there are about 14,000 locations in the U.S.).

So what's a McRib lover to do?

The easiest way to find the sandwich this year is to use the McDonald's Finder app, which has a McRib Season Edition.

This year, McDonald's has also partnered with Uber Eats to offer McDelivery on the food delivery app.

"We wanted to bring the McRib to as many fans as possible this year," Haracz said. "With the McRib also now available via McDelivery on Uber Eats, we're excited to make it more accessible to customers with the speed and convenience they expect from McDonald's."

Many people have been asking the chain, "When is the McRib coming back?" on Twitter for several weeks, so to say that they're excited about the return of the McRib is an understatement.

They're doing happy dances all over social media — even the robot!

Even TODAY's Al Roker has called the McRib "the ultimate sandwich."

Although the McRib will be available at thousands of locations, it won't be offered in Alaska, Hawaii or U.S. territories. So stay on the mainland if you don't want to miss out.

Luckily, Al created a homemade version that's a truly tasty take on the original sandwich. Al's copycat McRib is made with ground pork shoulder, and he even has a trick to give his patties the same faux-riblets appearance as the original. It's just the thing for when a McRib craving hits in the off-season!