The McRib is back. Here's when you can get one

It's been a while since McDonald's customers were able to sink their teeth into a juicy McRib, but the popular sandwich is returning to the menu once again in just a few weeks.

On Thursday, the fast food chain announced that the fan favorite sandwich will make its annual return on Nov. 1, and the news sparked quite a heated discussion on Twitter.

nobody:



me: i think it’s time to bring the McRib back 11.1 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 30, 2021

The previous day, the company's Twitter account hinted that it had some exciting news to share and encouraged its followers to keep an eye out for their next tweet. "turn on ur notifications for the most important announcement tmrw," the chain wrote.

turn on ur notifications for the most important announcement tmrw — McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 29, 2021

When the burger chain spilled the beans about the McRib's arrival, many Twitter users were on cloud nine since it's been almost a year since the sandwich was last released for a limited time.

Finally.

I’ve been waiting for this. — Gene Gerald (@AltGerald925) September 30, 2021

Plenty of diehard McRib fans came out of the woodwork to declare their love for the sandwich, which is known for its seasoned, boneless pork and generous coating of barbecue sauce.

I was the 1,000th ❤️ and a DIE HARD Mcrib fan. I’ve driven 4 hours to get a McRib before…

We should set up a pre-mcrib ceremony for me so I can be the first this year to eat one ❤️❤️❤️ — Andrew Acklin (@CoachDrewAcklin) September 30, 2021

Still, some folks were admittedly underwhelmed by the news and said they wish the fast food chain would bring back other popular items instead of the McRib.

trying to figure out who decided that this was a better idea then bringing back snack wraps or 24h breakfast — gina (@ginamcoppola) September 30, 2021

Others suggested that McDonald's should make the sandwich a permanent fixture on the menu instead of only offering it for a limited amount of time every year. It's something the company has actually done in Germany, where the sandwich is available all year long.

You wouldn’t have to “bring it back” if you didn’t stop selling it-



The hype is nonexistent now, there is no reason to continue this lol — Kamina (@DivineKamiKaze) September 30, 2021

Last year marked the first time since 2012 that McDonald's made the McRib available nationwide and the sandwich returned to the menu with a special promotion for No Shave November that offered a free McRib to the first 10,000 fans who showed off their clean-shaven face.

The McRib is celebrating a pretty special milestone this year — its 40th anniversary — and it has gained quite a popular following (TODAY's Al Roker even has his own copycat recipe) since its debut in Kansas City, Kansas in 1981.

“In the 80s, the masterminds behind McDonald’s food innovation had a truly unique idea: an undeniably delicious sandwich that could be enjoyed during the colder seasons,” Mike Bullington, McDonald's senior archives manager, said in a press release. “Whether you’re a McRib loyalist or first timer, there is no denying that the McRib is one of the most iconic sandwiches of the last four decades and we have thousands of emails and tweets from fans to prove it.”

The McRib will be available at participating McDonald's locations nationwide in the U.S. for a limited time via carry-out, at the drive thru, via McDelivery and the McDonald's app.