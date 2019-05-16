Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

July 10, 2017, 6:51 PM UTC / Updated May 16, 2019, 4:10 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Aly Walansky and Erica Chayes Wida

What could possibly make America's favorite french fries even better?

Smothering them with bacon and melted cheese the way Australians do, of course. Nearly two years ago, McDonald's took a page from its restaurants down under and tested a very salty and savory item for a limited time in the U.S. — but only in Pittsburgh and select regions in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.

After the Loaded Bacon and Cheese Basket of Fries (meant to be shared by two) made a second appearance this year from January to March for the chain's nationwide bacon event, fans remained hungry for more.

McDonald's

And more they shall receive.

This summer, McDonald's announced that the meaty, cheesy fries are coming back on June 5, and they'll be available nationwide.

This basket of artery clogging joy starts off with McDonald’s classic fries topped with a cheddar cheese sauce and crumbled applewood smoked bacon pieces.

But let's face it, not everyone is able to travel far and wide during the warm months, so Mickey D's is bringing some of its favorite international flavors to the U.S. to give folks a taste of what McDonald's is like around the globe.

In addition to rolling out bacon-cheese fries nationwide, here are three other items hitting the menu.

1. More bacon from Spain

The Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger is a fan favorite in Spain. McDonald's

Take a trip to Spain with the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger. It starts off with a quarter pound beef burger, topped with thick-cut applewood smoked bacon, a smoky McBacon Sauce, Gouda cheese and onions served on a classic toasted sesame bun.

2. An Italian-style sandwich

This chicken sandwich topped with Italian ingredients comes from Canada. McDonald's

OK, so the tomato and mozzarella part of the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich is pretty Italian, but the dish itself comes from McDonald's locations in Canada. This one can be ordered crispy or grilled chicken and is topped with a tomato and herb sauce, mozzarella cheese, onions, lettuce and Roma tomatoes on an artisan roll.

3. Something sweet ... and kinda hard to pronounce

Say it together now: "Stroopwafel!" McDonald's

This taste may be new for Americans but it's an old faithful in the Netherlands, this Stroopwafel McFlurry consists of Dutch Daelmans Stroopwafel: caramel waffle cookie pieces. They're all swirled into some vanilla soft serve and more thick caramel sauce.