April 5, 2019, 7:10 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

The folks at McDonald's probably didn't think its customers would care that much about being able to order a Filet-O-Fish or Spicy McChicken at 3 a.m.

But a recent announcement about an upcoming change to the menu is causing a minor uproar among some fast food-loving night owls.

On Thursday, McDonald's announced that it will be removing several of its everyday items from the late-night menu in order to serve the staples "as fast as possible" from midnight to 5 a.m.

Fans of the chain, however, aren't buying that reasoning.

Can someone explain to me the point in a @McDonalds late night menu? They aren't exactly curing cancer in the back. Making burgers isn't too labor intensive. — Frank Kemp (@FrankKemp3) March 30, 2019

Not having full access to all of Mickey D's eats (even just for five hours) is really freaking some people out.

Yo what is with the McDonalds late night menu?? I’m about to have an aneurysm😠 — Zack Modica (@Zackmod2) April 5, 2019

"Thanks a lot," another customer tweeted with an apparent tone of sarcasm.

Thanks a lot @McDonalds you really know how to screw up a late night snack 🙄 — Austin Bloss (@ausibloss) April 1, 2019

The flurry of outrage across Twitter comes down to the number of nighttime munchies that will reportedly be available.

Hope u don't get a craving for fish or tenders after midnight. @McDonalds cutting overnight menu to EIGHT items ! https://t.co/PAJ2tkECIv — Peter (@BurgerDogBoy) April 5, 2019

The company listed eight late-night "items," many of which are actually menu categories, not just single items, that will be available. Besides the Big Mac, Quarter Pounders and McNuggets, other fare that passed the late-night test includes All Day Breakfast (though it's unlikely that 14 items will be available), fries, desserts, Happy Meals and all coffees and beverages.

"Signature Crafted Recipes, Artisan Grilled Chicken Sandwiches, Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, Buttermilk Crispy Tenders, Filet-O-Fish and premium salads will only be available before midnight," a spokesperson confirmed to TODAY. Snack Wraps, which are available in select regions, and bagel sandwiches also won't be available late at night.

This late-night slim down, which goes into effect April 30 at locations currently open after midnight, isn't the only big change happening to McDonald's menus.

On March 25, the chain announced its acquisition of a "personalization and decision logic technology" (read: artificial intelligence) company that will transform drive-thru menu boards to adapt to the weather and make personalized suggestions based on what customers order. For example, if it's hot and sunny outside, the board might prompt customers to order ice cream or iced coffee. It can also suggest popular dishes or easier-to-make items (that would ideally be ready faster) during peak hours.

The new digital menus will begin rolling out at restaurants across the U.S. later this year. The future of food has officially arrived — but if you're craving a spicy McChicken after midnight, you'll just have to wait 'til lunchtime.