Fast-food fashion: McDonald's launches 1st permanent online retail shop

Some people are impossible to shop for — but thankfully, your Big Mac-scarfing, McFlurry-chugging friend is no longer that person, because McDonald's just launched its first-ever permanent online retail shop.

Golden Arches Unlimited has 20 branded items, including everything from fry-centric socks to a (kind of cute?!) Big Mac bag to an already sold-out beanie, with all items ranging from $10 to $65. There’s even a sesame seed hamburger bun-patterned umbrella, because can a day truly be gloomy if there’s a burger to provide a safe haven?

“McDonald’s has been ingrained in the fabric of culture for years, and there's a long history of fans wearing our brand with pride,” Colin Mitchell, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing at McDonald’s Corporation, said in a statement. “We’re excited to help customers wear their brand love on their sleeves with the unveiling of Golden Arches Unlimited as we continue to inspire feel good moments with McDonald's."

While this is the first time McDonald’s has had an online shop, it’s not the first time that McDonald’s apparel has been available. Items like sweatshirts and slippers were previously available via the Uber Eats delivery app.

Launch quantities are limited, so if you want to buy that beanie or umbrella (or any of the other items available) for anyone this holiday, this may be something to jump on quickly.