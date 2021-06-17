McDonald's employee apparently quits with drive-thru 'I hate this job' sign

One McDonald’s employee in Louisville, Kentucky, apparently had enough on Saturday night and closed up shop early.

But before they left, the staffer put a paper sign on the drive-thru monitor: “We are closed because I am quitting and I hate this job.”

The next morning, @GreatApeDad spotted the sign and posted a now-viral photo to his Twitter.

Seen at our local McDonald's pic.twitter.com/InhWzowlVm — Great Ape Dad 💪🏿🦍 💪🏾🐵 (@GreatApeDad) June 14, 2021

“I just see there and one of the monitors which had been not working for many weeks, that sign that was posted there so I personally thought it was funny, so I took a picture, uploaded it to Twitter not thinking much of anything about it,” @GreatApeDad told TODAY Food. “And much to my surprise it's had quite a success.”

@GreatApeDad, who asked to go by his Twitter handle and declined to reveal which Louisville restaurant he’d spotted the sign at, said he’s a regular at the location since it’s close to his work. On Sunday morning specifically, his wife had asked him to pick up the special BTS meal (chicken nuggets with Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces, fries and a Coke) for her on his way home.

He explained that the restaurant was actually open by the time he had rolled through the drive-thru but none of the staff had noticed the sign. He added that an employee told him that their night manager had quit and closed early the evening before.

“I used to work in the service industry myself,” he said. “I think that people are just frustrated, especially the working class people who are there in the front line … things that are in a boiling point where I can definitely see where someone on a Saturday night that doesn't want to be working the drive-thru — wants to just call it quits.”

McDonald's has not returned TODAY's request for comment.

Many restaurants have struggled to find employees as the United States begins to reopen following the coronavirus pandemic. Many workers have changed jobs or moved since the pandemic began or are still out of work due to COVID-19 fears or vaccination status.

As part of the labor shortage, some employers have raised their minimum wages — including McDonalds. CNBC reported in May that workers at at McDonald’s company-owned locations will see pay raises of an average of 10% over the next several months. Entry-level employees will be making $11 to $17 per hour, and shift managers will make $15 to $20 an hour, based on location.