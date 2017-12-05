Here's exactly what McDonald's is serving on the revamped Dollar Menu

share tweet pin email

This summer, McDonald’s announced that they would be bringing back their Dollar Menu after a four year hiatus. But when it returns early next year, the new menu will feature plenty of items that will set you back more than just a $1.

The lineup is rolling out nationwide on Jan. 4, and instead of the plain, old Dollar Menu, the new menu will be known as the "$1-$2-$3 Dollar Menu."

For a buck, customers will be able to get items like a sausage burrito, a McChicken sandwich, a cheeseburger, or any size soft drink. Moving into the next tier, $2 options include sausage McGriddles, 2-piece Buttermilk Crispy Tenders (which will be making their return after a short hiatus), a Bacon McDouble and select McCafé beverages.

At the top of Dollar Menu food chain, a Sausage McMuffin with Egg, Classic Chicken Sandwich, Triple Cheeseburger, or a Happy Meal will each set you back $3. This is the first time McDonald’s has included the Happy Meal on any of its value menus.

McDonald's is bringing back yet another value menu amid steep competition from other chains like Burger King and Wendy's.

"We have lost a number of our customers over the last few years because we didn't have a compelling value proposition. We expect this to win back customers who've been disappointed," McDonald’s U.S. president Chris Kempczinski told USA Today. "This is a competitive market."

Plenty of golden arches' fans are pretty excited about the return of the Dollar Menu.

The old Dollar Menu, which featured options like a Double Cheeseburger and a four-piece chicken McNuggets, was discontinued in 2014.

Since then, the chain has experimented with other offers, such as the McPick 2, which offers value package deals on select items. But the return of the Dollar Menu indicates the chain is making a serious effort to woo back fans who are mostly concerned with the bottom line.