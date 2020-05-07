McDonald's customer shoots workers after refusing to leave due to coronavirus measures

Three workers at a McDonald's restaurant in Oklahoma City were injured Wednesday by gunfire and an ensuing scuffle that appeared to have started because the restaurant's dining area was closed for social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, police said.

Two of three fast-food workers were injured by gunfire and the third was hurt in a scuffle, said Lt. Michelle Henderson of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

The victims, two females and a male — two of them are 17 — were hospitalized and are now currently in non-life-threatening condition, she said. Two customers, a man and a woman, were in custody.

"They were asked to leave, and they refused and produced a gun," Henderson said. The dining area "was closed because of the virus."

Police were called to the South Oklahoma City location at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday, Henderson said.

Last week in Michigan, a security guard was fatally shot because he insisted a woman at a Flint Family Dollar store wear a face covering, police said.

Since the pandemic began, Oklahoma has never had formal stay-at-home orders, but nonessential businesses have been encouraged to observe social distancing measures.

CORRECTION (May 7, 2020, 7:12 a.m.): An earlier version of this article misstated when a security guard in Michigan was killed. It was Friday, May 1, not Monday.