McDonald's didn't realize how popular its buttermilk chicken tenders would be

Is It better to have loved and lost than to have never loved at all?

Fans of McDonald’s buttermilk crispy chicken tenders are asking themselves this very question as the popular new item continues to disappear from locations around the country.

Courtesy McDonald's

McDonald's launched the buttermilk chicken tenders in late September. It was the chain's first foray back into the chicken tender realm after they phased out chicken selects in 2013. The new tenders, made with lightly battered white meat chicken strips, instantly became a crowd favorite — but it appears even executives at the chain weren't prepared for the new item to be quite so popular.

"Our customers are lovin’ our new buttermilk crispy tenders. Because demand far surpassed our expectations, we will soon take a brief break from serving them at our restaurants," a McDonald's representative told TODAY Food via email.

Many tenders' fans took to Twitter to express their grief and dismay that the new item has become impossible to find recently:

Iâd like to sample the buttermilk chicken tenders everyone is raving about. However, every @McDonalds seems to be temporarily out. #Hangry — Kevin Pennington (@tribefan81) November 17, 2017

After extensive testing the results are clear: McDonald's new buttermilk chicken tenders are in fact superior to Wendy's tendies. I'm talking every department. Texture, juiciness, flavor and substance. W for McD's. This is why we have 280 characters, folks. — Serious Liam (@serious_Liam) November 16, 2017

McDonalds doesn't have the buttermilk tenders anymore..... They never keep the good stuff. Come on now. — Mindaaa (@MinOhhhh) November 26, 2017

I can't stay away from the buttermilk chicken tenders at McDonald's — hella (@BlackSpeedRacer) November 26, 2017

But all is not lost! The rep confirmed that while the tenders will be taking "brief" hiatus from the menu, McDonald's expects that the "craveable and delicious tenders" will be back in restaurants nationwide by the end of December.

If you're craving a crispy chicken fix and can't wait until next month, there's always the Spicy Chick-n-Strips at Chick-fil-A or the new spicy nuggets at Burger King.