McDonald's BTS meal is finally here so you can eat like the K-pop stars

McDonald’s has partnered with K-pop superstars BTS to create a meal inspired by the band.

The BTS Meal features a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, with Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by McDonald’s South Korea, as well as a medium fries and medium drink. The promotion is available in select markets on Wednesday, including participating restaurants in the United States.

“We’re joining forces with global pop icons, BTS, to offer their favorite order in nearly 50 participating markets — making this our first celebrity signature order that will be available to McDonald’s customers all over the world,” McDonald’s Global Chief Marketing Officer Alistair Macrow said in a statement last month.

The BTS-McDonald’s collab goes beyond the kitchen, too, as fans can purchase merchandise on the Weverse Shop app beginning Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

“This head-to-toe collection is inspired by some of the craveable, hand-picked menu items from the BTS Meal, with dynamite threads like hoodies, purple bathrobes, socks and sandals,” McDonald’s said in a press release.

“Whether it’s the McDonald’s fry box logo with seven fries for each BTS member, or the marriage of BTS purple with McDonald’s red and gold, these designs are the perfect representation of an iconic partnership between two fan-favorite brands.”

BTS will also appear in exclusive content on the McDonald’s app in the United States over the course of four weeks. In addition, the global sensation is starring in a commercial for the meal that features its new hit song, “Butter.”

Customers hungry to get in on the meal can order it in restaurants and at drive-thrus, as well as via contactless mobile order in the McDonald’s app or through McDelivery until June 20.

McDonald’s has turned to the hitmakers after collaborating with other artists as part of its Famous Orders program.

Last fall, the chain teamed up with Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin for a meal that included a Big Mac, medium fries with ketchup and an Oreo McFlurry.

In September, the fast-food behemoth hooked up with rapper Travis Scott for a meal that featured a Quarter Pounder burger with cheese, bacon and shredded lettuce, Sprite soda and fries dipped in BBQ sauce. The promotion proved so popular that McDonald’s experienced ingredient shortages a little more than a week after it became available to the public.

