After 3 years, McDonald is bringing back Hi-C Orange Lavaburst

Many fast food classics have a pretty devoted fanbase, and when Hi-C Orange Lavaburst left McDonald's menus in 2017, lovers of the bright-orange beverage were so upset, they even created petitions demanding it be brought back. Years later, the soft drink has finally made its triumphant return.

In response to a pretty expansive social media effort, Hi-C Orange Lavaburst will be available nationwide by this summer.

The chain announced the news with a cheeky Twitter post.

According to a representative for McDonald’s, the drink will begin rolling out at select restaurants this month, but will be seen on menus as a regular soft drink option at all participating locations nationwide by June.

Starting Monday, Feb. 15, fans can visit mcdfinder.com and input their zip codes to find the closest McDonald’s location that has Hi-C Orange Lavaburst. The tracker will be updated weekly as it becomes more widely available.

Response to the news has been, as expected, quite positive.

please please please please i would love you forever even more than i already do — brenna (@brenthebee) February 10, 2021

YESSS! I would LOVE it if y'all brought back HI-C orange. I miss it... — #LoveWins (@ProudKYDemocrat) February 10, 2021

Best drink ever. Bring it back NOW! Hangover cure, science. #Hicorange #Bringitbackweneedvitaminc — Kimi Petri McGonegle (@KimiMc) February 10, 2021

The beverage has been part of the McDonald's family since 1955 — and its return is sure to remind many fans of their bygone childhood Happy Meals.

McDonald’s, which has been in the news lately for revealing it would compensate employees for getting the COVID-19 vaccine, has been heavy on the nostalgia in recent weeks. The beloved Shamrock Shake and Shamrock Oreo McFlurry are making a return on Feb. 15.