By Erica Chayes Wida

Eating too much bacon isn't a good thing. But don't tell that to McDonald's — or anyone following the ketogenic diet.

But as far as food foils go, it's pretty hard to give up bacon. Maybe it's because America is on the heels of National Bacon Day or maybe it's because bacon is, well, bacon — crispy, salty and delicious in every way. Just in time for the unofficial end to New Year's resolution month, McDonald's is making over three of its classic menu items with a whole bunch of bacon.

The first item to get the royal bacon treatment is the new Big Mac Bacon, which will have all of the usual ingredients that come with a regular Big Mac (Special Sauce and all) but it will be topped with three pieces of crispy Applewood smoked bacon. The Quarter Pounder, which is now made with fresh, never-frozen beef patties, will now also be available with bacon slices.

But perhaps the most exciting new menu item is a short-lived returning favorite. The Loaded Bacon and Cheese Basket of Fries was first tested in a few select cities during the summer of 2017, creating a lot of bacon-like buzz. On Jan. 30 (when the bacon items hits menus nationwide), Cheesy Bacon Fries will officially be on the menu. Classic McDonald's fries get topped with a velvety cheese sauce and smoked bacon bits.

So far, fans seem pretty excited about the new extras:

And have little to say except, "Bacon!"

While adding bacon to everything may seem so 2013, it turns out that Americans' love of the porcine product is still pretty big. After researching how many times the word "bacon" was mentioned between Jan. 1 and Jan. 7 on popular social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Youtube, the fast food chain found that it popped up 17,000 times a day in the U.S. alone. That's 740 times an hour!

Talk about a love of bacon.

Adding bacon to fast food favorites is no doubt delicious, but don't tell the Harvard professor who said a healthy serving of french fries should be limited to just six fries total.