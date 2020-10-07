If dessert for breakfast is your thing, we’ve got some sweet news!

For the first time in more than eight years, McDonald’s is adding new baked goods to its core menu.

According to a press release, the mouthwatering lineup includes an apple fritter "fried to a golden brown," a "soft and fluffy" blueberry muffin and a cinnamon roll "topped with cream cheese icing." The doughy treats will be served alongside the fast food giant’s cookies and pies starting Oct. 28.

A McDonald’s USA spokesperson told TODAY Food that the three items were tested in several markets and the “responsive was overwhelmingly positive.”

The McDonald's blueberry muffin, cinnamon roll and apple fritter will be available all day. McDonalds

Linda VanGosen, vice president of brand and menu strategy, noted in a statement that, for nearly 50 years, McDonald's has been known for its "savory" breakfast options. McDonald’s first launched its breakfast menu in 1971 with the Egg McMuffin, and later added items such as breakfast burritos, coffee and the exalted McGriddle.

Though McDonald’s eliminated All Day Breakfast options shortly after the U.S. outbreak of coronavirus, the apple fritter, blueberry muffin and cinnamon roll will be available morning, noon and night.

But it’s still unclear if you’ll be able to order an Egg McMuffin for dinner any time soon.

“We removed All Day Breakfast from the menu to simplify operations in our kitchens, which we saw provided better speed of service and order accuracy,” a McDonald’s USA spokesperson told TODAY last month. “As McDonald’s and franchisees evaluate if and how we bring All Day Breakfast back to our menus, we want to ensure these improvements will remain consistent for our customers. Any final decision will be made in partnership with our franchisees, based on consumer demand, and designed to drive the business while minimizing operational disruptions."

Meanwhile, one thing's for certain: McDonald's customers are lovin' its Spicy McNuggets, which debuted three weeks ago, so much that the product has been selling out in most locations.

And last month, McDonald's experienced ingredient shortages tied to its burger promotion with rapper Travis Scott.

Could the cinnamon roll be next?